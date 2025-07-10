Wimbledon Fashion: Bringing London’s best tennis looks into your wardrobe

From reimagined vintage silhouettes to modern technical designs, this year’s Wimbledon kits blend heritage and innovation, and now you can shop the standout looks at Tennis Warehouse.

Wimbledon is both the crown jewel of the tennis calendar and a catwalk in disguise. As the world’s best athletes command the prestigious grass courts, they do so in high-performance pieces that exude elegance, heritage and innovation. Marija Zivlak from Women’s Tennis Blog highlights the top new looks now available at Tennis Warehouse.

Elina Svitolina turned heads in the adidas Women’s Originals Pro Onesie, a daring, one-piece silhouette that reimagines vintage tennis style through a modern lens. With green satin binding tracing the sides and hem, the look evokes the golden era of Stan Smith and Billie Jean King, both of whom once graced the courts in adidas Trefoil. It's a nostalgic nod to Wimbledon’s storied past, served with a fresh, athletic edge.

Daria Kasatkina embraced a vintage-inspired aesthetic in the loose-fitting adidas Women’s Originals Pro Polo, featuring an argyle-inspired jacquard pattern, flat knit ribbing at the collar and sleeves and a cropped silhouette. Representing Australia at Wimbledon for the first time, she completed the retro-meets-modern look with matching adidas Women’s Originals Pro Shorts for a cohesive, throwback ensemble with a contemporary twist.

With the relaunch of the iconic NikeCourt logo, Nike reasserts its dominance in the tennis fashion space. The new clothes are promoted by an all-star lineup including Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Raducanu, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys and Petra Kvitova.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka led the charge in the Nike Summer London Dress. Featuring a layered racerback with keyhole cutouts and crisp pleats that fan out only at the back hem, the dress blends athletic precision with architectural grace.

2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova brought poise and cool confidence in Yonex. Her London Tank paired with the London Skirt struck a fine balance between classic and contemporary. The tank’s racerback cut and mock sweetheart neckline created a flattering frame, while the skirt -- crafted in breathable mesh with a soft flounce and built-in shortie -- offered fluidity and flair.

Heather Watson‘s kit combined technical finesse with a cheerful splash of color. Her New Balance Summer Tournament Novelty Tank, trimmed with vibrant melon-hued contrast binding, paired beautifully with the Summer Tournament Pleat Skirt that featured taping along the hemline. The elastic waistband ensured comfort without sacrificing court-ready charm.

Polina Kudermetova embodied Lacoste’s timeless elegance in the Heritage Dress, a design that transcends trends, speaking fluently in the language of effortless French chic.

Emma Navarro chose Fila’s Summer Ace Seamless Tank, paired with the Summer Center Court Swift Skirt, which is made from stretchy woven fabric with a flouncy silhouette and micro-pleating on the left side.

Currently only available at Tennis Warehouse Europe, the Wilson Fall All Court Tennis Dress continues the brand’s rapid rise in the world of women’s tennis fashion. Promoted by Victoria Mboko, the dress features a zip-up polo collar with subtle contrast tipping. Tailored for a flattering fit, the design flows into a flared skirt. From the back, a perforated mesh panel enhances breathability, while pleats cascade from the waist, creating dynamic motion on the court.

Wimbledon may demand an all-white dress code, but this season’s collections prove that monochrome is anything but monotonous. The best part is that you don’t need a Centre Court invite to wear them. Shop your perfect outfit at Tennis Warehouse.