Swiatek vs. Anisimova: Everything you need to know about the Wimbledon final

In a year where Iga Swiatek has quietly rebuilt her confidence on grass and Amanda Anisimova has surged from outside the Top 150 into title contention, Wimbledon’s tradition of first-time winners is set to continue.

A new Wimbledon ladies' singles champion will be crowned on Saturday when No. 8 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland faces No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States for the title.

For former World No. 1 Swiatek, a victory would be her sixth career Grand Slam title -- and her first title at any level since 2024 Roland Garros.

Anisimova, meanwhile, has stormed into her first career Grand Slam final and will make her Top 10 debut in the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday.

There will be a first-time Wimbledon ladies' singles champion for the eighth straight edition. The last woman to repeat as champ was Serena Williams, when she won her seventh Wimbledon singles title in 2016.

Here's what you need to know as the prestigious grass-court major comes to its exciting conclusion:

When is the singles final?

The ladies' singles final is scheduled to take place on Centre Court on Saturday, July 12 at 4 p.m. local time (11 a.m. Eastern). It will follow the gentlemen's doubles final, which will begin at 1 p.m. local time.

What are the points and prize money at stake?

By making the final, Swiatek and Anisimova have assured themselves of 1,300 points for the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh, as well as £1,520,000 in prize money.

The singles champion will see those totals increase to 2,000 points and a cool £3,000,000.

Swiatek rose from No. 8 to No. 4 right before Wimbledon, following a Bad Homburg runner-up result. If she wins the title, she is projected to rise to No. 3, and a runner-up showing would keep her at No. 4.

Currently ranked a career-high No. 12, Anisimova will join the world's Top 10 for the first time after Wimbledon. Her run to the final has pushed her up to a projected No. 7, and if she wins the title, she is projected to crack the Top 5 at No. 5.

How did they get to the final?

For someone who frequently underrates her chances on grass at tour-level, Swiatek has improved dramatically on the surface and has posted her career-best grass-court season.

Swiatek exited Roland Garros with her 26-match winning streak at that event snapped, and she was ranked No. 8 last month, her lowest ranking since February 2022. Instead of being passive, she and her team proactively worked on her movement and serve to improve on grass.

She has won nine matches on the surface this swing (her most on the surface in a calendar year). She reached her first grass-court final at Bad Homburg two weeks ago (losing to Jessica Pegula), and now she has reached her second grass-court final here at Wimbledon.

This fortnight, Swiatek dropped one set in the second round (to her former junior doubles partner and singles rival Caty McNally) but since then she has been generally untroubled. She has beaten three Top 35 players in a row without the loss of a set, culminating in a 6-2, 6-0 dismissal of Belinda Bencic in the semifinals.

Anisimova, meanwhile, lost in Wimbledon qualifying last year after coming back from an eight-month tennis hiatus. In the 12 months since, she has seen her career reach numerous new peaks as she enjoys her career-best form.

Ranked No. 189 a year ago, Anisimova made her first WTA 1000 final in Canada in August 2024, then won her first WTA 1000 title in Doha this February. This year, she reached the Top 20 for the first time.

Signs were present that Anisimova could make a deep run at Wimbledon following her runner-up showing on the grass of Queen's Club. Only the slice-and-dice game of former Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria could stop her in that final.

Indeed, Anisimova hit SW19 on a mission, beating former Top 20 player Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. Her last four matches have been battles, but she has used her power game to persevere, and she collected a huge win in the semifinals when she toppled World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for the sixth time in their nine meetings.

How do they stack up?

In a surprising twist, this Wimbledon final will be the first professional meeting between Swiatek and Anisimova.

However, these two players (both born in 2001) did meet once in the juniors, back in 2016. There, Swiatek bested Anisimova en route to Poland's victory over the United States in the Junior Fed Cup (now known as Junior Billie Jean King Cup).

Whoever wins, it will be their first career grass-court title -- although both players have made grass-court finals this summer (Anisimova at Queen's Club and Swiatek at Bad Homburg).

What milestones and key stats are at play?

Iga Swiatek could claim her 100th Grand Slam singles match-win (out of 120 Grand Slam singles matches). She would be the fastest woman to 100 Grand Slam wins since Serena Williams in 2004 (100 wins from 116 matches).

Swiatek could become the first Polish player to win the Wimbledon title during the Open Era (since 1968). The only other Polish woman to make a Wimbledon singles final in the Open Era is Agnieszka Radwanska in 2012.

Currently 5-0 in Slam finals, Swiatek could become the third woman in the Open Era to win all of their first six Grand Slam singles finals, joining Margaret Court and Monica Seles.

The 24-year-old Swiatek could become the youngest woman since 20-year-old Serena Williams in 2002 to win Grand Slam singles titles on all three surfaces. Swiatek has four Roland Garros titles on clay, plus one US Open title on hard court.

Amanda Anisimova could become the first American woman to win the Wimbledon singles title since Serena Williams in 2016. She is already the first American woman to make the final since Williams in 2019.

A title would also make 23-year-old Anisimova the youngest American woman to win the Wimbledon singles title since 21-year-old Serena Williams in 2003.

Since 1990, Anisimova is the fourth woman to defeat the World No. 1 at Wimbledon en route to a maiden Grand Slam final, joining Zina Garrison (1990), Marion Bartoli (2007) and Sabine Lisicki (2013).