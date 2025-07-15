Defending champion Sabalenka tops Cincinnati entry list

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads a superlative field at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, which will expand to a 12-day main-draw event this year.

Another incredible field is lined up for the Cincinnati Open, the second WTA 1000 event of this year's North American summer hard-court swing.

Using the PIF WTA Rankings dated June 30 (pre-Wimbledon), the Top 65 players have been entered in the main-draw field, which was released before the Wimbledon final last week.

This is the first year of the expanded Cincinnati Open. Like the Montreal event which precedes it, Cincinnati's draw will expand from 56 players to a 96-player size.

Main-draw action in Cincinnati will also take place over 12 days. The main-draw matches will start on Thursday, August 7 and conclude with a Monday final on August 18.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is naturally at the top of the entries. Sabalenka won her sixth career WTA 1000 title here last year -- since then, she has added three more.

All of this year's Grand Slam champions will also be in attendance -- Australian Open champion Madison Keys, Roland Garros winner Coco Gauff, and the recently-crowned Wimbledon titlist, Iga Swiatek.

Six players have entered the main draw with their protected rankings, including Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova, Marketa Vondrousova and Bianca Andreescu.

Former Cincinnati champions in the main-draw entries are Keys (2019), Gauff (2023), and Sabalenka (2024). Two other former champions, Victoria Azarenka (2013, 2020) and Caroline Garcia (2022) are currently entered in qualifying.

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s best tennis stars to compete for the Cincinnati Open title in August,” Tournament Director Bob Moran stated. “We have received a lot of excitement from the players about coming back to see our transformed campus and experiencing the new player amenities. Players and fans alike will enjoy the re-imagined venue and world-class atmosphere as the sport’s best compete for the title.”

You can find the player field on the Cincinnati Open website here!