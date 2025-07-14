Watch: Wimbledon champs Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner share a sweet dance

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner shared a sweet dance at the Champions Dinner after taking the singles titles at Wimbledon this past weekend.

After their commanding wins on Centre Court this past weekend, newly crowned Wimbledon champions Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner donned their formalwear at the inaugural Champions Dinner and graced the attendees with a celebratory dance.

It was brief but sweet, complete with a twirl, as the adoring crowd emphatically cheered the winners as they seemed to embrace the moment and enjoy sharing it together.

Swiatek, who steamrolled 13th-seeded Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to capture her sixth Grand Slam title and first Wimbledon, looked stunning and playful in her Stella McCartney lilac gown. Sinner, who overcame two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in four hard-fought sets to claim his first title at the All England Club and fourth major overall, looked similarly at ease in his custom Gucci suit.

It was the perfect ending to a memorable weekend for the eighth-seeded 24-year-old, who became the first Polish woman to win Wimbledon after going more than a year without a title of any kind. She was clinical and utterly dominant throughout the fortnight, dropping just one set (to American Caty McNally, in the second round) and concluding her triumph with three consecutive bagels and 20 consecutive games won.

She was predictably (and admiringly) candid after the match, admitting that she didn’t see this kind of dominant effort coming, especially considering she had never won a grass-court title, let alone Wimbledon.

“For sure this title surprised me,” she told wtatennis.com after the final. “I’ve got to say that winning Wimbledon was last on my bucket list, because I just thought it was going to be the hardest one, the most tricky one. It means for me I should always believe, because if I could just adjust my game to grass, I think anything is possible.”