Sabalenka, Jabeur, Badosa withdraw from Montreal

Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa and Sonay Kartal have all withdrawn from the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal this month.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the Omnium Banque Nationale WTA 1000, which starts on July 27 in Montreal, citing fatigue. She has been joined on the sidelines by three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur, World No. 10 Paula Badosa and World No. 44 Sonay Kartal.

Sabalenka has played 56 matches this year so far (with a 47-9 win-loss record), more than any other player in the Top 50, including runs to the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals and the Wimbledon semifinals. Only three others in the Top 100 have played more than 50 matches in 2025 so far -- No. 95-ranked Elsa Jacquemot (59), No. 37-ranked Maya Joint (53) and Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek (53). Sabalenka's career-best result in Montreal was a semifinal showing in 2021.

Former World No. 2 Jabeur, whose best Montreal run to date was a quarterfinal showing in 2021, cited a change of schedule for her withdrawal. The Tunisian is also the only player in the Top 99 who has not entered next month's US Open.

Badosa, who has been struggling with a lower back injury this year, had already withdrawn from her title defense in Washington, D.C. next week. The Spaniard has yet to progress past the second round in Canada.

The four withdrawals mean that Suzan Lamens, Renata Zarazua, Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima all move into the main draw. The next four alternates are Kimberly Birrell, Emiliana Arango, Maria Sakkari and Anna Blinkova.