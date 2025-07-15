2025 US Open entries: Defending champ Sabalenka leads field to New York

The main-draw entry list for the 2025 US Open was released on Tuesday. 98 of the world's Top 99 players will line up in New York for a chance to win the year's final Grand Slam title.

World No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka leads the main-draw entry list for the 2025 US Open, which was released on Tuesday.

All of the world's Top 70 players in the current PIF WTA Rankings can be found on the jam-packed entry list, as the top players on the Hologic WTA Tour will head to Flushing Meadows for the year's final Grand Slam event. Main-draw play at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center kicks off on Sunday, August 24.

Top-ranked Sabalenka will top the draw as she seeks a second straight success in New York City. After semifinal finishes in 2021 and 2022 and a narrow loss to Coco Gauff in the 2023 final, Sabalenka finally hoisted her long-awaited US Open trophy last year, defeating Jessica Pegula in the final.

However, Sabalenka has yet to win a Grand Slam title this year. All three of this year's major champions will be in New York to try to capture a second 2025 Grand Slam title: Australian Open champion Madison Keys, Roland Garros titlist Gauff and Wimbledon victor Iga Swiatek.

The rest of the WTA's Top 10 can be found at the peak of the main-draw entry list as well: last year's runner-up Pegula, surging teenager Mirra Andreeva, reigning Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova, Jasmine Paolini and Paula Badosa.

The last direct entry into the main draw is World No. 99 Mayar Sherif. All told, 98 of the world's Top 99 players (as of the July 14 rankings) are on the main-draw entry list. The only player in the Top 99 who is not on the main-draw entry list is 2022 US Open runner-up Ons Jabeur (currently ranked No. 71).

Six players are in the main draw using protected rankings, including two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who plans to play her final Grand Slam event at the 2025 US Open. The other main-draw entrants using protected rankings are: Sorana Cirstea, Zhu Lin, Anastasija Sevastova, Wang Yafan and Danka Kovinic.

The former US Open champions in the main-draw entries are: Sabalenka (2024), Gauff (2023), Swiatek (2022), Emma Raducanu (2021) and Naomi Osaka (2018 and 2020).

The first alternates into the main draw will be (in order): World No. 100 Leolia Jeanjean, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Jil Teichmann, Alize Cornet (using her protected ranking of No. 102) and Aoi Ito. The 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is further down the main-draw alternates list.

The entire US Open main-draw entry list can be found on the official tournament website here! Stay tuned for more info about the US Open as the event approaches.