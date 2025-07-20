Venus Williams returns: Everything to know about her comeback to tennis

Returning after 16 months away, Venus Williams didn’t map out her full plan in D.C., but made it clear this comeback is more than ceremonial.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Venus Williams met the press Sunday in Washington, where she’ll play her first match in more than a year. At 45, with a résumé that needs no embellishment, she’s still finding reasons to compete, even if she’s not spelling them out. She said more than once she likes to keep things close to the vest, and true to form, she didn’t give away much.

Which leads to these lingering questions:

Why return now -- and why D.C.?

Venus didn’t over-explain her decision to come back. She’d been practicing, she loves hard courts, and D.C. just made sense. Her connection to the city is long-standing, but the return seemed more about timing than sentiment.

Williams: “Most of the time I don't [take up the offer to play as a wild card, laughing]. But this time I had been hitting the ball. And of course I love the game and the hard courts, it's my favorite surface, what I feel comfortable on. So all those different factors.”

How long does she plan to keep playing?

Williams was direct: Yes, she has a plan. No, she’s not sharing it. She is focused on this week, not spelling out what’s next, but she made it clear her return wasn’t a whim.

Williams: “I think I know what I want to do, but I don't always want to talk about it. I'm just here for now, and who knows? Maybe there's more. Like I said, I hold my cards close, but at the moment, I'm focused just on this.”

What does success look like right now?

After a 16-month layoff and a serious health scare last year, her definition of success is less about results and more about mindset, self-belief and simply getting back on court.

Williams: “My personal goal is to have fun I think right now and enjoy the moment, not put too much pressure on myself. I don't know if I define success at this moment in any sort of way other than believing in myself and sticking to my process.

“That's not easy to do, especially after a layoff. So those are my goals.”

Does she still believe she can win?

Yes. The way she talks about her game -- the way she identifies as a “big hitter” -- suggests the competitive fire hasn’t gone anywhere. The goal this week? Keep the ball in the court, but do it her way.

Williams: “I definitely feel I'll play well. I'm still the same player. I'm a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand [smiling].

“So it's about hitting big and actually putting it in. So this will be my effort: put it in the court. That's my main goal.”

Did she ever seriously consider retiring?

She didn’t use the word “retirement,” but she acknowledged just how serious her health issues were last year, including preparing for surgery and not even having tennis on her mind. It adds weight to how far she’s come to get back.

Williams: “Yeah, my health journey was very scary. You know, this time a year ago I was preparing to go to surgery. There was no way for me to play tennis or play the US Open. … I was just trying to get healthy.”

Has her mindset changed after a year away?

Williams didn’t dwell on emotions or nostalgia, but she did reflect on the rush of Wimbledon, even as a visitor, and how much she still loves the battle.

Williams: “I think just the pure fun of playing the game, the fun of the challenge, overcoming -- when you play, you overcome so many challenges: your opponents, the conditions, a lot of times you have to overcome yourself. Those things are very exciting.”

Is she still motivated by responsibility to the sport?

She didn’t reference legacy, but she did touch on her platform, especially when it comes to women’s sports, and her sense of duty to represent, promote and show up.

Williams: “I always felt a big responsibility towards promoting tennis and also promoting women's sports. … I'm in love with tennis, so to have an opportunity to have this platform to promote the game even now is a great opportunity.”