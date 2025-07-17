Washington 2025: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know
The North American summer hard-court season kicks off on Monday, July 21 with the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C.
The American capital city will host the 13th edition of the women's event in iconic Rock Creek Park. Washington will be the first event of a seven-week journey through the United States, Canada and Mexico, culminating in the year's final Grand Slam event, the US Open.
Over $1.2 million is at stake during the seven-day D.C. event, with the WTA singles champion collecting $197,570. Just as important for the singles champion will be 500 points towards their PIF WTA Ranking and the Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh.
The ATP will also be hosting its own 500-level tournament side by side with the women's event. This is the only combined WTA-ATP 500-level tennis tournament on the tennis calendar all year.
Keep this page flagged for updates when the draws are revealed and main-draw play gets closer!
Here are the key facts you need to know:
- Main-draw ceremony: Saturday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. local time
- Main-draw start date: Monday, July 21
- Singles final: Sunday, July 27
- Doubles final: Saturday, July 26
- Qualifying rounds: Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20
- Singles main-draw size: 28 players (including 4 qualifiers and 4 wild cards)
- Doubles main-draw size: 16 teams (including 2 wild-card teams)
- Time Zone: Eastern Daylight Time (BST -5)
- Tournament Ball: Wilson US Open Regular Duty
Ranking points and prize money (in USD)
First round: 1 point | $13,585
Round of 16: 60 points | $19,085
Quarterfinals: 108 points | $37,530
Semifinals: 195 points | $71,205
Finalist: 325 points | $121,880
Champion: 500 points | $197,570
And here are some storylines surrounding the event:
- World No. 4 Jessica Pegula leads the field as the top seed. Pegula won her first WTA singles title here in 2019, kickstarting the American's rise to the elite of the Hologic WTA Tour. She has been a regular member of the Top 10 since 2022 and reached her first Grand Slam singles final at last year's US Open.
- Joining Pegula in the projected top four seeds are three Top 20 players: No. 11 Emma Navarro of the United States, No. 13 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 19 Clara Tauson of Denmark. Tauson is making her second appearance in Washington, while Navarro and 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina are making their tournament debuts.
- Former World No. 1 Venus Williams accepted a wild card into the main draw and will be contesting her first match in 16 months. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion last played on tour at the Miami Open in March of 2024, and the 45-year-old legend will return to action in D.C. Williams has some history with the city of Washington -- she played eight seasons with the Washington Kastles in World Team Tennis.
- Along with Williams and Rybakina, other Grand Slam champions in the mix this week include 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka.
- Paula Badosa won last year's title, but the World No. 10 will not be back to defend her 2024 crown. Badosa pulled out earlier this week due to a back injury.