Washington 2025: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know

Top seed Jessica Pegula and Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu, Venus Williams, Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka are in the mix, as the North American summer hard-court season starts with the Mubadala Citi DC Open on July 21.

The North American summer hard-court season kicks off on Monday, July 21 with the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C.

The American capital city will host the 13th edition of the women's event in iconic Rock Creek Park. Washington will be the first event of a seven-week journey through the United States, Canada and Mexico, culminating in the year's final Grand Slam event, the US Open.

Over $1.2 million is at stake during the seven-day D.C. event, with the WTA singles champion collecting $197,570. Just as important for the singles champion will be 500 points towards their PIF WTA Ranking and the Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh.

The ATP will also be hosting its own 500-level tournament side by side with the women's event. This is the only combined WTA-ATP 500-level tennis tournament on the tennis calendar all year.

Here are the key facts you need to know:

Main-draw ceremony: Saturday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. local time

Main-draw start date: Monday, July 21

Singles final: Sunday, July 27

Doubles final: Saturday, July 26

Qualifying rounds: Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20

Singles main-draw size: 28 players (including 4 qualifiers and 4 wild cards)

Doubles main-draw size: 16 teams (including 2 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: Eastern Daylight Time (BST -5)

Tournament Ball: Wilson US Open Regular Duty

Ranking points and prize money (in USD)

First round: 1 point | $13,585

Round of 16: 60 points | $19,085

Quarterfinals: 108 points | $37,530

Semifinals: 195 points | $71,205

Finalist: 325 points | $121,880

Champion: 500 points | $197,570

And here are some storylines surrounding the event: