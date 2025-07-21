Caroline Garcia weds Borja Duran in stunning ceremony

Former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia, who played her final French Open in May and is winding down her career, married Borja Duran on July 19 and shared the beautiful photos on Instagram.

As Caroline Garcia inches closer to retirement, it's clear that she's embracing the moment and living her best life.

The Frenchwoman married Borja Duran this past weekend and shared photos of the stunning affair on social media.

"The most beautiful day of our lives," the 31-year-old captioned under a carousel of images that elicited congratulations from Paula Badosa, Garbiñe Muguruza, Ons Jabeur, Carla Suárez Navarro, and a host of other players.

Garcia and Duran got engaged in June 2024, and they currently co-host the popular podcast Tennis Insider Club, which has garnered a significant following and opened doors for players to have important, meaningful conversations. Since its debut episode in February 2024, the hosts have spoken to a who's who of tennis stars about their personal journeys and careers. (Jabeur, Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka, and Maria Sakkari are just some of the guests who've appeared on the show.) Thought she didn't play Wimbledon, the former WTA Finals champion seemed to relish her new role as a content creator at the All England Club, recording podcasts and catching up with friends.

I just got back from Wimbledon.

For the first time in many years, I wasn’t there to compete.

This time, it was all about recording podcast episodes and catching up with friends.



Honestly, I was nervous about how I’d feel being there in a different role.

Would I feel regret?… pic.twitter.com/6GMVdk8fT4 — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) July 4, 2025

It's been quite an eventful year for the former World No. 4, who announced back in May that she was winding down her career.

"It's time to say goodbye," the 11-time Hologic WTA Tour singles champion wrote on Instagram. "After 15 years competing at the highest level, and more than 25 investing pretty much every second of my life into it, I feel ready to start a new chapter."

Garcia revealed that she would be playing Roland Garros for the 14th and final time, and some tournaments thereafter. Playing in front of her adoring fans just days later, she fell in straight sets to Bernarda Pera in the first round (after defeating her earlier in the year, at Indian Wells). The two-time French Open doubles champion also competed in doubles at this year's French Open, providing a bit of a thrill to the home crowd as she advanced to the third round with partner Diane Parry.

Currently ranked 197th, Garcia has gone 3-7 in singles play this year.