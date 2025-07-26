Bouzkova becomes first two-time champion in Prague

Marie Bouzkova claimed her second Hologic WTA Tour singles title at the Livesport Prague Open, defeating Linda Noskova in a thrilling three-set comeback. The fifth seed dropped the first set before rallying to win 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, becoming the first repeat champion since the event was upgraded to a WTA 250 in 2015. Bouzkova's victory marks the ninth all-Czech tour-level singles final since 1993, solidifying her dominance in Czech tennis.

In the ninth all-Czech tour-level singles final since the Czech Republic became an independent nation in 1993 -- and third such final at this event -- fifth seed Bouzkova dropped the first set for the second time in five matches before coming back for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 triumph.

She previously lifted the trophy at the tournament in 2022, making her the first repeat champion since the event was elevated to a WTA 250 in 2015. The 27-year-old is now 2-0 in tour-level singles finals in the Czech Republic in her career, and 0-6 elsewhere.

Home cooking: A Czech woman has now won the title six times since 2015. In addition to Bouzkova, home champions at the event began with Karolina Pliskova in 2015, followed by Lucie Safarova, Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova.

Pliskova, Safarova and Kvitova all dropped the first set in those finals, making Bouzkova's 2 hour and 12-minute second win the fourth hard-fought home triumph.

That was also another personal milestone for Bouzkova: Five of her previous finals went to three sets, but she never managed to win a deciding set with a trophy on the line.

