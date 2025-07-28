Sabalenka rocks out at Coldplay show ahead of hard-court season

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been living it up this month, and her dancing was on full display at the Coldplay show at Hard Rock Stadium.

Aryna Sabalenka is making the most of her brief time away from the court.

The World No. 1, who withdrew from this week's Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers in Montreal to get some much-needed R&R, let loose and rocked out at the Coldplay concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this past weekend. She appeared to have a blast taking in the show with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, and some pals.

Sabalenka has professed her love for the British rock band before, and you could tell she was all in while dancing to the 2014 hit A Sky Full of Stars.

The 27-year-old, whose 56 matches played in 2025 are the most of any player in the Top 50 -- she's won 49 of them -- seems to have thoroughly enjoyed her much-needed and much-deserved vacation and recovery time this month. Following her semifinal defeat to Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon, she jetted to Greece to catch some rays and relax by the pool.

Though the three-time Grand Slam champion has fallen painfully short at the three majors in 2025, she's opened up a sizable lead atop the PIF WTA Rankings. She currently has 12,420 points -- becoming the first player on tour to amass 12,000-plus points since Serena Williams a decade ago -- and holds a comfortable 4,751-point lead over World No. 2 Coco Gauff, who has 7,669 points entering play at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal. She's won three titles thus far in 2025 (Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid) and is the only player who has qualified for the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

Sabalenka is set to return to action early next month at the Cincinnati Open, which she won last year without dropping a set. She'll also be one of the overwhelming favorites — if not the favorite — to capture her second consecutive US Open title in Flushing Meadows at the end of the summer.