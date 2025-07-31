How Wimbledon’s sting could make Anisimova more dangerous against Raducanu

After a silver runner-up plate and a few hard truths in London, Amanda Anisimova returned to Montreal with a new number next to her name and the same fire in her game.

After losing last year’s National Bank Open final, Amanda Anisimova made a point to say she was proud of herself.

“Obviously, the support of everyone around you is important,” she told reporters, “but I think the most important thing is the support you give yourself. It’s not easy for every single person, it’s not easy being your own best friend. We all struggle with that a little bit.

“It’s something I’m working on a lot -- trying to be less critical of myself. It’s pushed me in the right direction, maybe spreading the message to other people that you can be proud of yourself and you can push through challenges.”

Indeed, Anisimova pushed Jessica Pegula to three sets in Toronto but fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. She was the second-lowest ranked finalist ever in a WTA 1000, and that ended a spectacular week, in which she beat four Top 20 players -- including Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Navarro. Her ranking vaulted to No. 50 from No. 132.

It was a flash of the form she displayed when she reached the semifinals in Paris at the age of 17.

And now …

Anisimova arrived at the Omnium Banque Nationale in an eerily similar state of mind. After advancing to her first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, she fell 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek. At times, it was difficult to watch.

And yet, the 23-year-old’s honesty and sincerity in the on-court trophy presentation and postmatch interviews were widely applauded.

“I think I was a bit frozen there with my nerves,” Anisimova said. “She definitely made it difficult for me. She’s an unbelievable player. ... She deserves this win.”

That was 19 days ago. In Montreal, Anisimova regrouped Wednesday to defeat Lulu Sun 6-4, 7-6 (5) and faces resurgent Emma Raducanu in a highly anticipated third-round match on Friday.

Anisimova’s run at Wimbledon, reminiscent of last year’s fortnight in Toronto, thrust her into the Top 10 for the first time. She’s the No. 5 seed and playing as a Top 10 seed in a WTA 1000 for the first time.

But Raducanu has beaten her twice -- both times in straight sets, earlier this year at the Australian Open and in Miami. In Montreal, Raducanu defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Peyton Stearns by identical 6-2, 6-4 scores. Raducanu, a teenage winner of the 2021 US Open, has already collected a career-high 23 victories this year.

This should be a good test for both. Raducanu’s record against Top 10 opponents is 3-13 (1-7 on hard courts).

Twenty-two years ago, Jana Novotna tore through the Wimbledon field, beating Gabriela Sabatini and Martina Navratilova on the way to the final. She was serving at 4-1 in the third set against Steffi Graf, but on game point she double faulted and Graf came back to win.

At the trophy presentation, a crushed Novotna memorably cried on the Duchess of Kent’s shoulder.

That image took on a special meaning when Novotna returned five years later to win the Wimbledon title.

Anisimova, who was comforted by Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the loss to Swiatek, hopes her harrowing Centre Court experience will produce a similar result.

“I’m going to keep putting in the work,” she said. “I always believe in myself, so I hope I’m going to be back here one day.”