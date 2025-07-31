Love Island, WTA Style: Gauff and Lys choose partners, show loyalties

Who would Coco Gauff and Eva Lys couple up with if they were on Love Island? Where would they run to if they got dumped from the villa? They gave us all the answers at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal.

It feels like the whole world is taking about Love Island, the hugely popular reality show in which isolated “Islanders” couple up in their quest for love, friendship, and survival.

Fans of the show often create hypotheticals, as if they were Islanders, and question how they would handle Love Island-like scenarios.

On site at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal, we thought we’d round up a couple of players and throw them into the Love Island fire, WTA style.

Coco chooses Pegula and Queens

Who would World No. 2 Coco Gauff couple up with if she had to choose one player, past or present?

The answer didn’t come to her right away, but after some thought, she landed on her pal Jessica Pegula – even though she questions her dependability.

“I’ve played with her and we have a good time, even though she ditches me a lot,” Gauff said. “We were supposed to go to the movies, and she doesn’t ever respond to my texts. But I believe in second, third, fourth, fifth chances. Maybe the sixth time’s the charm with her.”

If she was dumped from the villa and had to run off to a major, which would it be?

The American chose her home Slam, the US Open, the site of her maiden singles Slam title in 2023.

“I’m going to run off to New York because it’s New York City and you can always find a good time in New York,” she said. “If you don’t do well there, you’ll find somewhere to have fun.”

And now, for the Casa Amor twist. If she was offered a brand-new doubles partner, would she stay loyal to her current partner, or turn her head?

“If the situation isn’t working, I’ll definitely turn my head to the other direction, for sure,” Gauff said without a moment of hesitation.

Ouch. Maybe Pegula should have gone to the movies with her.

Gauff, the top seed, is currently into the Round of 32 at the WTA 1000 tournament following a three-set slog in which she narrowly edged Danielle Collins, winning in a tiebreak. Next up is a match against World No. 42 Veronika Kudermetova on Thursday.

Eva Lys is ‘always loyal’

We played the same game with 23-year-old Eva Lys, who chose Suzan Lamens to couple with. (It’s a solid choice; they’ll be playing together at the US Open.)

If she got dumped from the villa and had to choose a Slam? She’d head in the other direction than Gauff, straight to Melbourne.

“I have good memories there,” the World No. 69 said.

She sure does. Earlier this year she made the fourth round of the Australian Open, her best result at a Slam to date.

And now … the Casa Amor twist: Offered a brand-new doubles partner, is she staying loyal or turning her head?

“Loyal!” the German said confidently. “I’m always loyal.”

Good news for Lamens.

Lys is currently into the third round in Montreal after upsetting 27th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets. The competition is about to get much stiffer, though. Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek awaits in the Round of 32 on Friday.