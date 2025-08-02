By the numbers: Swiatek overcomes upset-minded Lys to advance in Montreal

The match was more competitive than the scoreline let on, but reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek jumped out to an early lead over Eva Lys and never looked back en route to a straight-sets victory.

Iga Swiatek broke Eva Lys in a hard-fought opening game, ultimately setting the stage for a straight-sets victory Friday night at the Omnium Banque Nationale.

The result came despite the best efforts of Lys to keep the match competitive while playing from behind.

Swiatek, the World No. 3, finished the job with ease, dispatching Lys 6-2, 6-2 and closing with a forehand winner that secured her spot in the fourth round in Montreal for the first time since 2022. She skipped the tournament last year.

“It’s always fun here,” Swiatek said after the match. “It was a solid match so I’m happy to have a chance to play another one here. The match was different from how we played each other last time. I just focused on myself and knew what my plan was, but Eva played some great down-the-lines and sometimes was really able to use her wrist and play some fast balls.

“It wasn’t easy, but I’m happy I just did my job.”

Here are some more notable stats:

1: In seven service games, Swiatek faced a grand total of one break point (which she saved). Meanwhile, she was able to break the serve of Lys four times and force six break points en route to a straight-sets win.

7: After allowing Lys to win just two games and one game respectively in their first two meetings, Swiatek dropped four games in this match against Lys, bringing the total games won by Lys to just seven compared to the 36 games won by Swiatek.

9: With two wins thus far in Montreal coming off the heels of her Wimbledon title, Swiatek has now won nine consecutive matches, and 12 of her last 13 matches, as she has discovered some of the best form of her career to date.

12: After defeating Lys for the third time, Swiatek remains undefeated in WTA Tour matches against German opponents, advancing her record against them to 12-0. Only Helga Schultze (21-0) has more WTA Tour wins against German players without a loss.

18: At WTA 1000 events, Swiatek has won 18 of her last 19 Round of 16 matches, losing only to Ekaterina Alexandrova last season in Miami.

Swiatek will face No. 16 seed Clara Tauson in Sunday’s Round of 16, their first meeting since 2022. She’s won both prior matchups and will look to keep that streak intact as they play for a spot in the Montreal quarterfinals.

"Well, that's going to be the first time I playa heavy hitter here," Swiatek said of Clauson. "So I think I'll need to adjust to that, but when she plays in, she plays great."