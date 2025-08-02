Anisimova scores first win over Raducanu to reach last 16 in Montreal

Amanda Anisimova continued her winning streak by beating Emma Raducanu in straight sets at Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal. Anisimova's dominant performance included 29 winners and the world No. 7 has now won 14 of her last 17 matches since the start of the grass season. She advances to face 10th seed Elina Svitolina in the last 16.

Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova carried over her scintillating form over from the grass season to the American summer hard-court swing with a straight-sets win over Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu to reach the fourth round of the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal on Friday night.

Anisimova, who had lost both her previous career meetings to Raducanu, started off with an early break to go up 2-0 in the night session match in what was a sign of things to come over the next hour. The fifth-seeded American built a 5-2 lead and then snagged another break to wrap up the first set 6-2.

In the second set, Anisimova was even more dominant using her powerful groundstrokes to win five games on the trot before Raducanu was able to hold and get on the scoreboard. The 23-year-old American then held her serve to complete the 6-2, 6-1 win in a little over an hour.

rock solid performance 🤘@AnisimovaAmanda secures her place in the last 16 after defeating Raducanu 6-2, 6-1.#OBN25 pic.twitter.com/aMCq4jLlmo — wta (@WTA) August 2, 2025

The stats at the end of the match showcased why Anisimova was in control of the third round clash with the American hitting 29 winners on the night to 25 unforced errors while Raducanu was able to hit just five winners as against 22 unforced errors.

Anisimova, currently ranked No. 7 in the world, has now won 14 of her last 17 matches on the tour since the start of the grass court season, the most by any player in that span. The win marked her 50th career match win at WTA-1000 events, becoming the ninth American to achieve the feat since the format’s introduction in 2009.

This was also Anisimova's 29th win in a row on the tour when she has won the first set, with her last loss after taking the first set coming back in January in Auckland. She will next face 10th seed Elina Svitolina, who scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over last week’s Citi Open runner-up Anna Kalinskaya, for a spot in the quarter-finals.