Siniakova takes Warsaw title, second WTA 125 of career

Katerina Siniakova dominated the T-Mobile Polish Open, winning her second WTA 125 singles title by defeating Viktorija Golubic in straight sets. The Czech star saved all break points in the final. In doubles, unseeded pair Weronika Falkowska and Dominika Salkova claimed the title, delighting the home crowd.

The sixth-seeded Czech stormed to her second career WTA 125 -- her first came last year in Lleida, Spain -- with the loss of just set for the week. After escaping Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 from a break down in the third set in the first round, she lost a combined 16 games in her next four matches.

Against Golubic, against whom she was 0-3 previously, the dominant trend continued. She saved all four break points she faced in the 1 hour and 18 minute final, and never trailed on the scoreboard.

The former doubles World No. 1 now owns seven career singles titles between Hologic WTA Tour and WTA 125 levels -- and at all levels, she has now won six of her last seven singles finals and a singles title every year since 2022.

She is also now 10-4 in main draws of her last five recent events solo -- which included a three-set upset of No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen at Wimbledon, and a quarterfinal run in Prague -- after posting just six main-draw singles wins from the start of the season through the Libéma Open in early June and dropping down to No. 89 in singles in the PIF WTA Rankings.

However, the 29-year-old's doubles season has once again been strong, as she came to Warsaw on the heels of winning the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon -- her 10th Grand Slam title overall.

While the singles draw saw a champion from neighboring Czech Republic, the home crowd had something to cheer about in the doubles event.

Unseeded Pole Weronika Falkowska and her Czech partner Dominika Salkova were winners over another Polish player, Martyna Kubka, and Dutchwoman Isabelle Haverlag 6-2, 6-1 in the final. The two countrywomen had partnered each other to win the title on home soil in 2024, but found themselves on opposite sides of the net a year later -- guaranteeing another Polish champion.

The winning duo previously upset No. 1 seeds Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden in the semifinals on their way to their first WTA 125 title together.