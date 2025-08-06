With heavy heart, Tauson pushes through Keys; faces Osaka in Montreal semifinals

Clara Tauson upset No. 6 Madison Keys to advance to the Canadian Open semifinals. Not long after, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka upset No. 10 Elina Svitolina.

Until this year, Clara Tauson had never made it past the third round at a WTA 1000.

But after a 6-1, 6-4 win over reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys on Tuesday night at the Omnium Banque Nationale, Tauson is into her second WTA 1000 semifinal of 2025. She’ll face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka next.

Osaka punched her own ticket to the semis in an equally dominant 6-2, 6-2 display against No. 10 seed Elina Svitolina.

Tauson earns signature win as she eyes another WTA 1000 final

It’s a win that will go down as a notable victory in the career of Tauson, but it’s also a win that comes just days after a significant personal loss.

“Two days ago, my grandfather unfortunately passed away, so I really wanted to win for him today,” Tauson said after the match. “I was told the day after I beat Iga (Swiatek), so yesterday, and I really wanted to come out here and show my best tennis for him.

“Hopefully he’s watching.”

Tauson delivered exactly the kind of performance she’d been chasing, showcasing her best tennis from start to finish in a match that left little doubt who the better player was.

In front of a stunned crowd in Montreal, the No. 16 seed needed just 27 minutes to win the opening set, and while the second set proved more challenging for Tauson, the late push by Keys came too late.

With back-to-back wins over Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys, Tauson has notched multiple Top 10 victories at a single tournament for the first time in her career, earning her spot in a seventh WTA semifinal.

Osaka finds new level, advances to first-career Canadian Open semifinal

When it comes to Osaka, the conversation often revolves around what it will take for her to finally rediscover her past form.

But on Tuesday night, it was all about celebrating a feat she had never achieved before as she defeated Svitolina for the fifth time in eight matches to reach the Canadian Open semifinal for the first time in her career.

“I think for me, I’m just having a lot of fun playing and I’m really glad to be here,” Osaka said post-match. “Someone told me it’s been seven years [since I’ve played here in Montreal], so I just want to thank you guys for having me.”

Rising to the occasion 👏@naomiosaka continues to impress in Montreal, defeating Svitolina 6-2, 6-2 to secure a spot in the semifinals.

For those who hadn’t seen her play in a while, Osaka offered a sharp reminder of what she’s capable of, needing just 68 minutes to dismiss former Canadian Open champion Svitolina.

The biggest difference maker in the match? Osaka saved four out of five break points she faced, while Svitolina saved only two of seven.

The win sends Osaka into her sixth WTA 1000 semifinal -- and her first since Miami in 2022.

And with Victoria Mboko also advancing to the semifinals Monday, it’s the first time two unseeded players have made the semifinals at the Canadian Open since Jessica Pegula and Camila Giorgi in 2021.

Osaka looks to even record against Tauson

Next up for Osaka and Tauson is a semifinal meeting, their second career matchup. Tauson won their first in Auckland earlier this year.

In that match, Osaka was forced to retire after winning the opening set 6-4.

“She’s really tough,” Osaka said. “I played her in Auckland this year and I had to stop halfway because I was injured. So, I’m really excited that I’m healthy and I hope that it’s a good match for everyone that comes and watches.”

The two will play in the later of the two women’s semifinal matches Wednesday night, following the matchup between former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and the Canadian phenom Mboko.