Mboko vs. Osaka: What you need to know about the 2025 Montreal final

The Omnium Banque Nationale final is set: Victoria Mboko and Naomi Osaka will face each other for the first time. Here's everything you need to know about the showdown.

On Thursday (6 p.m. ET), 18-year-old Canadian wild card Victoria Mboko will face unseeded former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the Omnium Banque Nationale final, the seventh WTA 1000 event of the 2025 season. It will be the first encounter between the two players.

No. 49-ranked Osaka has reached her 13th career tour-level final, ninth at WTA 1000 level or above and second of 2025 (following her runner-up showing in Auckland in January). It is her first WTA 1000 final since Miami 2022, and she will be bidding for her first tour-level title since the 2021 Australian Open. She owns a 27-11 overall record in 2025 (22-11 in WTA main draws).

No. 85-ranked Mboko has reached her first tour-level final in just the seventh main draw of her career. She had never previously reached a tour-level quarterfinal. She owns a 52-9 overall record in 2025 (12-5 in WTA main draws).

When is the women's singles final?

The women's singles final will be played on Thursday, August 7 at 6 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT) at the IGA Stadium in Montreal.

Montreal is on Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

What are the rankings points and prize money at stake?

By making the Montreal final, both Mboko and Osaka have assured themselves 650 PIF WTA Ranking points and $391,600 in prize money.

Thursday's champion will take home a total of 1,000 points and $752,275.

Osaka is guaranteed to return to the Top 30 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time since January 2022, and would return to the Top 20 with a title. Mboko is guaranteed to make her Top 40 debut and would enter the Top 30 with a title.

Mboko and Osaka: Path to the final

Victoria Mboko (dropped two sets)

R1: def. Kimberly Birrell 7–5, 6–3

def. Kimberly Birrell 7–5, 6–3 R2: def. [23] Sofia Kenin 6–2, 6–3

-- First career Top 30 win

def. [23] Sofia Kenin 6–2, 6–3 -- First career Top 30 win R3: def. Marie Bouzkova 1–6, 6–3, 6–0

-- Ended Bouzkova’s seven-match winning streak (Prague title + R1 + R2)

def. Marie Bouzkova 1–6, 6–3, 6–0 -- Ended Bouzkova’s seven-match winning streak (Prague title + R1 + R2) R4: def. [1] Coco Gauff 6–1, 6–4

-- First career Top 3 win

-- Avenged loss to Gauff from Rome 2R

def. [1] Coco Gauff 6–1, 6–4 -- First career Top 3 win -- Avenged loss to Gauff from Rome 2R QF: def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6–4, 6–2

def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6–4, 6–2 SF: def. [9] Elena Rybakina 1–6, 7–5, 7–6(4)

-- Saved one match point

-- Second career Top 20 win

-- Avenged loss to Rybakina from Washington 2R

-- At 2h 46m, longest tour-level match of her career and third-longest of the tournament

Naomi Osaka (dropped one set)

R1: def. [Q] Ariana Arseneault 6–4, 6–2

def. [Q] Ariana Arseneault 6–4, 6–2 R2: def. [13] Liudmila Samsonova 4–6, 7–6(6), 6–3

-- Saved two match points

-- First Top 20 win since the Australian Open

-- At 2h 37m, third-longest match of her 2025 season and seventh-longest of the tournament

def. [13] Liudmila Samsonova 4–6, 7–6(6), 6–3 -- Saved two match points -- First Top 20 win since the Australian Open -- At 2h 37m, third-longest match of her 2025 season and seventh-longest of the tournament R3: def. [22] Jelena Ostapenko 6–2, 6–4

def. [22] Jelena Ostapenko 6–2, 6–4 R4: def. [SR] Anastasija Sevastova 6–1, 6–0

def. [SR] Anastasija Sevastova 6–1, 6–0 QF: def. [10] Elina Svitolina 6–2, 6–2

def. [10] Elina Svitolina 6–2, 6–2 SF: def. [16] Clara Tauson 6–2, 7–6(7)

-- Saved two set points in the second set

-- First time since Beijing 2019 Osaka has earned three Top 20 wins in a single event

Best points

Best matches

How do they stack up?

Mboko and Osaka will be playing for the first time. The match will mark the sixth time Mboko has faced a Grand Slam champion in her career, three of which have come at this tournament. She owns a 3-2 record against major winners so far.

Meanwhile, it will mark the first time Osaka has faced a player born in 2006 or later. She has played three 2004-born players -- Coco Gauff (trails 2-3 in the head-to-head), Ashlyn Krueger (trails 0-1 in the head-to-head) and Talia Gibson (leads 1-0 in the head-to-head), and one 2005-born player -- Petra Marcinko (leads 1-0 in the head-to-head).

Notable stats and streaks

The Montreal final is the first WTA 1000 final since the inception of the format in 2009 to be contested by two players ranked outside the Top 40. It is the sixth since 2009 between two unseeded players and second of the season following Amanda Anisimova's defeat of Jelena Ostapenko in Doha. 2025 is the first year to have featured multiple WTA 1000 finals between unseeded players.

The 2025 Montreal final is the third Canadian Open final of the Open Era to be contested between unseeded players, following 1977 (Regina Marsikova defeated Marise Kruger) and 1979 (Laura Dupont defeated Brigitte Cuypers).

The Montreal final is the fourth tour-level final this decade, and second this year, between players who have both saved match point to get there. It follows:

2021 Rome: Iga Swiatek (saved two match points vs. Barbora Krejcikova in the third round) defeated Karolina Pliskova (saved three match points vs. Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals)

2024 Paris Olympic Games: Zheng Qinwen (saved one match point vs. Emma Navarro in the third round) defeated Donna Vekic (saved one match point vs. Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals)

2025 Bogota: Camila Osorio (saved one match point vs. Emina Bektas in the second round) defeated Katarzyna Kawa (saved one match point vs. Laura Pigossi in the second round)

Mboko's wins over Kenin, Gauff and Rybakina have made her the fourth player to defeat three Grand Slam champions in a single tournament so far this year (following Madison Keys at the Australian Open, Mirra Andreeva at Dubai and Indian Wells, and Alexandra Eala in Miami). Victory over Osaka would make her the first player to defeat four Grand Slam champions in a single tournament since Elina Svitolina and Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon 2023.

Mboko is the fourth home finalist at the Canadian Open in the Open Era, following Faye Urban (1968 runner-up and 1969 champion), Vicki Berner (1969 runner-up) and Bianca Andreescu (2019 champion).

Mboko is the third wild card to reach the Canadian Open final in the Open Era, following Monica Seles (1995) and Simona Halep, who took a last-minute wild card into the 2015 tournament despite being ranked No. 3. The last wild card to reach a WTA 1000 final was Jil Teichmann at Cincinnati 2021.

Mboko is the third player since 2009 to reach her first tour-level final at WTA 1000 level, following Caroline Dolehide (Guadalajara 2023) and Anna Kalinskaya (Dubai 2024). Victory in the final would make her the first player to win her maiden tour-level title at a WTA 1000 tournament.

Victory for Mboko would also make her the second-lowest ranked WTA 1000 champion in the history of the format, following Kim Clijsters, who won Indian Wells 2005 ranked No. 133.

This tournament marks the first time Osaka has won six matches in a row since her career-best 23-match winning streak between August 2020 and March 2021. She has reached multiple tour-level finals in a single season for the first time since 2020.

Osaka owns a 7-5 record in tour-level finals overall. Mboko is 0-0 in tour-level finals, but 8-4 in ITF and WTA 125 finals -- including 5-1 in 2025. She started the year by winning five of her first six tournaments (all at ITF level), then made her first WTA 125 final in Parma in May (losing to Mayar Sherif).

Montreal is just the seventh WTA main draw of Mboko's career. She made her tour-level debut as a wild card at Granby 2023, defeating Jamie Loeb to reach the second round. She did not compete at tour level again until this year, which has seen her make the Miami second round (as a wild card), the Rome second round and Roland Garros third round (as a qualifier), the Wimbledon second round (as a lucky loser) and the Washington second round (as a wild card). Mboko is yet to lose her opening match in a WTA main draw.

This time last year, Osaka was ranked No. 100 and Mboko was ranked No. 358.