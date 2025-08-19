Women’s tennis hits a record $249 million in prize money in 2025

WTA players will earn a record-breaking $249 million in prize money in 2025, a 13 percent increase over 2024 ($221 million). The announcement comes a week after the USTA announced that the US Open purse will be a record-breaking $90 million (for both women's and men's).

As women's tennis continues to skyrocket in popularity and engagement, so too does prize money for the players.

In 2025, a record-breaking $249 million in prize money will be awarded to players, an astounding 13 percent increase from 2024 ($221 million).

This figure comes on the heels of the announcement that the US Open will have a record-breaking $90 million purse combined for the women's and men's fields. (The second biggest purse among the Slams is Wimbledon, followed by the French Open and then the Australian Open.) The winner of the final Grand Slam of the season will take home $5 million, and the runner-up will get $2.5 million.

"It’s incredible to see the WTA reach this historic milestone of nearly $250 million in prize money this season," said French Open champion and World No. 2 Coco Gauff. "It’s not only a reflection of how far women’s tennis has come, but also to the value we bring to the sport on a global stage. This achievement isn’t just about the numbers -- it’s about breaking barriers, creating opportunity and sending a clear message to the next generation to dream without limits."

The WTA 1000-level events offer anywhere from $3.6 million on the low end to $9.5 million on the high end (Indian Wells). The 500-level tournaments range from just over $1 million to $1.4 million (the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club has the biggest purse), and the 250-level tournaments hand out $275,094 -- save for Eastbourne, where $389,000 was at stake.

The United Cup in Australia, which kicked off the season, had a $5,585,000 purse, and $15.5 million will be on the line at the end-of-the-year WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As of August 11, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek leads the WTA Tour in year-to-date prize money with $7.4 million, followed by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka (just over $7 million), two-time Slam champion Gauff ($5.8 million), 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva ($4.1 million) and Australian Open champion Madison Keys ($3.9 million).

Thirty-nine players have earned over $1 million in prize money so far this year.