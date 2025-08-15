WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Social Buzz

Swiatek doesn't know what to believe about Taylor Swift's new album

2m read 15 Aug 2025 3h ago
Iga_Swiatek_-_Cincinnati_Open_2025_-_Day_7-DSC_3074A
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary Generated By AI

Iga Swiatek, a big Taylor Swift fan, eagerly anticipates Swift's upcoming album "The Life of a Showgirl" in October.

highlights

Swiatek powers into 11th quarterfinal of 2025 in Cincinnati

02:51
Iga Swiatek, Cincinnati 2025

Iga Swiatek has seen the theories. The Hologic WTA Tour's biggest Taylor Swift fan is ready for October after the pop star's recent announcement that her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is coming out this fall. 

Competing this week at the Cincinnati Open, Swiatek said that she was "awake, but wasn't on the internet" when Swift dropped the news of the album at at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 12 -- via a teaser trailer of her upcoming appearance on the weekly sports podcast "New Heights," hosted by Swift's boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

But catching the news after it broke did little to temper her excitement.

"Oh my God," Swiatek gushed on Tennis Channel with Steve Weismann on Wednesday when asked about her reaction to the news. "I'm just super happy. But first, I'm waiting for the podcast and we'll see what she tells us ... there's a lot to think about and to be excited about."

Speculation on the track list, tone and tenor of the album -- which was developed during the mega-hit global 'Eras Tour' last year -- has already been spreading like wildfire online, and Swiatek says she's been scrolling.

"I heard some rumors that it might come out before October but I'm not sure," she said, doubling down that she has no insider knowledge on what's coming.

"Swifties have a lot of theories, so I don't know what to listen to, but I'm super excited and I hope it's going to be a good one."

Must See

There's one aspect of the album that's confirmed, however: Its cover art was revealed in the aftermath of the announcement, and it centers a glittering image of Swift an orange and mint-green.

And if Swiatek has her way, her apparel sponsor On might be working those colors into a match kit that'll debut after the album's release.

"I think they're quite set for the US Open -- no orange there," she said, "but I'll ask them for the next ones!"

WTA Staff

