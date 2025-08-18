Routliffe defends Cincinnati doubles title; Dabrowski claims fifth WTA 1000 title

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe defeated Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova 6-4, 6-3 in the Cincinnati Open doubles final to claim their first WTA 1000 title as partners. Dabrowski and Routliffe have now won a Grand Slam title, a WTA 1000 title and the WTA Finals together.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe first paired up in Montreal two years ago. Without knowing it at the time, they had formed a partnership that would quickly rise to the top of women’s doubles.

Since then, they had won five titles, including the US Open and the WTA Finals, and reached career-high rankings. Routliffe climbed to No. 1 in the world, while and Dabrowski reached No. 3.

Coming into Cincinnati, the duo was missing just one achievement – a WTA 1000 trophy.

Not anymore. Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday night to win the Cincinnati Open women’s doubles title.

“Gaby, we’ve had a rough year,” Routliffe said, addressing her partner after the match. “But we’ve stuck together, and I think this title means a lot to both of us. You’ve been sticking with everything despite all you’re going through, and I appreciate it.

“I love you very much and thank you so much."

Despite their up-and-down year, Dabrowski and Routliffe played their best tennis of the season in Cincinnati.

After surviving a nail-biting super tiebreak against No. 6 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez in the semifinals, they controlled the final against the unseeded Guo and Panova, outpacing them in nearly every key stat.

The former Grand Slam champions never fell behind on serve throughout the match.

It’s their second title of the season and sixth overall as partners. Following the victory, Routliffe will remain at No. 7 in the PIF WTA Doubles Rankings, while Dabrowski is set to move up five spots to No. 8.

For Routliffe, it’s her second straight title in Cincinnati after winning last year with Asia Muhammad. Both of her WTA 1000 titles have come at this event.

For Dabrowski, it’s her fifth career WTA 1000 doubles title for Dabrowski, and first since the 2022 Madrid Open.

This tournament was especially meaningful for Dabrowski, who missed last year’s tournament while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

YOUR CINCINNATI DOUBLES CHAMPIONS 🏆



Gaby Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe defeat Guo/Panova 6-4, 6-3 to be crowned champions in Cincinnati!#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/O5yNjhk1nK — wta (@WTA) August 18, 2025

“Exactly one year ago, I was going through radiation treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville,” Dabrowski said after the match. “Erin’s best friend Asia Muhammad stepped in and played this tournament, and they took the title, which was really fun to watch them do from afar. But I feel very fortunate to be able to compete this week and fill some very big shoes.

“It’s been super special to compete here alongside Erin, so thank you very much for coming and for supporting women’s doubles.”

Looking ahead, Dabrowski and Routliffe will take center stage again in a couple of weeks, when they try to win their second US Open title in New York.