Set for success: Rising stars learn building blocks of life on tour

In press conferences and other interviews, players frequently -- and lovingly -- refer to tennis as their job. Admittedly it’s an extraordinary occupation that offers potentially huge rewards but, as with any profession, it comes with its own set of challenges, obligations and responsibilities.

For one thing, an elite tennis career is played out far from home, with the world watching. On top of that, the players are more than just athletes. They are role models and entrepreneurs, and those who travel with a team are also employers.

To help emerging players navigate what is a unique work environment, the WTA offers a two-day educational course in a focused classroom setting, led by Tour leaders, industry experts and former players.

In order to qualify for the workshops, which follow on from one-on-one sessions, players must be new WTA Full Members. This means they’ve achieved a year-end Top 150 singles or Top 50 doubles ranking and have played at least six events at WTA 250 level or above.

In 2025, a total of 18 players, including names such as Alexandra Eala and McCartney Kessler, have participated in sessions at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers in Montréal.

They learned about the resources available to them for financial planning, opportunities for further education with partner universities, how to engage effectively with media, and the ways the WTA promotes individual players in the context of the Tour’s overarching Rally the World brand campaign.

They also delved deeper into the Tour’s approach to safeguarding – online and in the real world – and other operational matters, such as the factors that must be taken into account when it comes to match scheduling.

“Even if it’s not the main part of our job, I think it’s important to have an idea of how various components of the Tour operate,” said Eala, who served notice as a contender when she defeated Iga Swiatek at Miami earlier this year.

“We all work together to lift up tennis, so that knowledge and understanding on both ends – players and organizers – helps us work together as cooperatively as possible to have the best outcomes.”

Kessler, a college tennis alum who has already won three singles titles since making her WTA debut at the start of 2024, agreed.

“I think sometimes it feels hard to justify the time to go through everything, but in the end it’s really important, especially if you’re going to have a long career,” the 26-year-old said. “It’s better to learn it all upfront, than be playing for eight years and still asking questions!”

With so much cultural emphasis on social media, unsurprisingly one of the most popular sessions in Montréal was with Raw Strategy consultancy’s Lindsay Yaw Rogers, who discussed personal branding and storytelling, and encouraged the players to reflect on how they present themselves off court.

“I thought the branding topic was really interesting,” said Kessler, who went on to capture the Montréal doubles title with Coco Gauff. “It’s something I haven’t really been across before, and I think we were presented with insights and tips that are valuable to learn about and utilize.”

The orientation tutorial line-up also featured two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Vania King, who explained how players can get involved with the philanthropic efforts of the WTA Foundation, and former World No.80 and WTA board member, Julia Boserup.

Boserup, who worked for global management consultancy AT Kearney after graduating with an MBA, explained the workings of the Women’s Tennis Benefits Association (WTBA), which administers the player pension plan.

Valérie Tétreault, a leading Canadian player who is now tournament director at Montréal, spoke about running a WTA 1000 event with both player and fan considerations front of mind.

A key element in this respect is the WTA’s ACES program, an umbrella for activities ranging from autograph sessions to kids’ clinics and meeting sponsors.

“I think it’s empowering for the athletes to understand how vital their role is – how they can make a difference and help drive the success of tournaments by giving some of their time when they are in town,” Tétreault said.

“Beyond that, we’re seeing now more players being involved, understanding they have a voice and the power to influence change -- the Tour’s maternity initiatives being a great example.”

Tetreault was also glad to see the players engaged in discussions about the sport’s bigger picture and thinking about the long term.

“As much as you want to be in the present, and focus on your routines, there’s always the next chapter of life,” she said. “The little things you do off the court now, whether it’s education or financial awareness, are going to impact what you do later in life.”

The orientations also provided the players with a chance to get to know their colleagues better. This year, social group dinners were held in both locations and in Montréal, Tennis Canada organized a backstage visit to Cirque du Soleil.

“Our goal is for every player to leave the orientation with practical tools and insights that support their journey on Tour -- and for them to know we are always here for them,” said Michaela Oldani, vice president of player relations for the WTA.

“Just as importantly, we want to create opportunities for players to connect and build friendships, because while tennis is an individual sport, they are part of a much bigger WTA community."