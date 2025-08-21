In a draw packed with stars, Errani and Vavassori emerge as champions

The inaugural star-driven mixed doubles event at the U.S. Open ended with Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori outlasting Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in a match tiebreak.

Back before the US Open mixed doubles tournament became a singles-dominant event, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori took the title a year ago.

This year, with so many top singles players in the draw, the Italian team was something of an afterthought. And why not?

In Thursday night’s final, it was the unseeded wild-card team of Errani and Vavassori up against the No. 3 seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, ranked No.2 and No. 12 in singles.

For the record, Errani came into the match ranked No. 291 singles among Hologic WTA Tour players and Vavassori was the ATP Tour’s No. 306, having split two matches this year and compiling a career record of 10-13 for his career.

No contest, right?

Wrong. The doubles players, playing the game to which they’re accustomed, prevailed 6-3, 5-7 [10-6] in a match-tiebreak.

“I guess doubles players are better tactically than singles players,” Swiatek said afterward.

The 38-year-old Errani and Vavassori defended their title in front of an enthusiastic, sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium and collected a cool $1 million, which they will split.

“Thanks to my partner,” Vavassori told the crowd. “Thanks for the energy, it’s unbelievable for me to play with you. We’ve shown today that doubles is a great product.”

With the mixed title at Roland Garros this spring, they have now won three of the past five Grand Slam mixed titles.

Going back to back 🏆🏆@SaraErrani and Vavassori defend their title in New York after defeating Swiatek/Ruud. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h64ZqVghPD — wta (@WTA) August 21, 2025

Both sides converted three break points, but Errani and Vavassori were more efficient, stroking 25 winners, against only 12 unforced errors.

“I loved every minute of it,” ESPN analyst Mary Joe Fernandez said. “These two, Vavassori and Errani, they know each other’s style, they know each other so well. I think in a year we’ll see better meshing from the singles players.”

The final came only after both semifinals were decided earlier Wednesday. Here’s how the path to the championship match unfolded.

Semifinal No. 1

No. 3 Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud def. No. 1 Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper 3-5, 5-3 [10-8]

After 12 straight mixed doubles matches that ended in straight sets, this one went the distance. But when Swiatek double-faulted, she and Ruud found themselves down 8-4 in the match-tiebreak. Somehow, they found a way to win the last six points. The final stroke was a winner from Swiatek who called it the “most important volley of my life.”

Semifinal No. 2

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori def. Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison 4-2, 4-2

The winners took 18 of their 21 first-serve points and five of 11 second-serve points. “Goose bumps,” Errani said afterward. Vavassori and Errani were far more efficient, hitting 20 winners and only six unforced errors.