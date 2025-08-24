Maria Sharapova enters the Hall of Fame with Serena Williams delivering the honor

Maria Sharapova’s induction into the Hall of Fame turned into something more than a career tribute when Serena Williams stepped forward to deliver it.

It was a fitting turn for two players whose careers became deeply intertwined. Sharapova’s breakthrough came in 2004, when at 17 years old, she upset Williams in the Wimbledon final to win her first major.

That victory seemed to mark the start of a rivalry, but Williams would go on to dominate, winning 19 consecutive meetings, including three Grand Slam finals and the 2012 Olympic gold medal match.

In all, she prevailed in 20 of their 22 encounters. Sharapova’s career closed with five major titles to Williams’ 24, a contrast in achievement, yet a rivalry that bound their careers together for more than a decade.

On Saturday, Sharapova acknowledged as much in her speech.

“We left everything out on the lines of the court every single match,” she said. “We both hated to lose more than anything on this earth. We both knew that the other was the biggest obstacle between ourselves and the trophy. That’s the root of how we got here.”

Williams acknowledged that Sharapova’s challenges brought out her best.

“Whatever her weakness was the match before, you better believe that was her strength next time,” she said. “She was relentless about improving.”

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images for International Tennis Hall of Fame

Beneath the rivalry, their stories shared strikingly similar foundations. Both were shaped by fathers who placed extraordinary belief in their daughters, by early sacrifices that defined their journeys, and by an eventual shift from competitors to peers.

In recent years, they often crossed paths not on court but at the Met Gala or fashion events, where they discovered a rapport that competition once obscured.

“If you’re an athlete, you eventually find the other athletes in the room,” Williams said. “Our guards were down. Little by little we started to see each other differently. … This person I spent years battling with across the net -- we actually like each other? And we did.”

Sharapova closed on a note of gratitude.

“Serena did more than just sharpen my game,” she said. “She helped crystallize my identity as a competitor. It’s a gift to find someone who motivates you to reach those heights.”