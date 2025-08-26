Match Reaction
Venus Williams’ US Open comeback ends in three-set loss to Muchova
Elsa/Getty Images
Venus Williams made a spirited return to the US Open after a year away, taking a set off No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova before falling in the first round.
Muchova proved to be too much for the seven-time Grand Slam champion, closing out a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 victory in exactly two hours Monday night on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
It marks Venus' fourth consecutive first-round exit in New York, where she's a two-time singles champion.
More to come...