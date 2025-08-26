WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Match Reaction

Venus Williams’ US Open comeback ends in three-set loss to Muchova

1m read 26 Aug 2025 1h ago
Venus Williams, US Open 2025
Elsa/Getty Images

Venus Williams made a spirited return to the US Open after a year away, taking a set off No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova before falling in the first round.

Muchova proved to be too much for the seven-time Grand Slam champion, closing out a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 victory in exactly two hours Monday night on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It marks Venus' fourth consecutive first-round exit in New York, where she's a two-time singles champion.

More to come...

WTA Staff

