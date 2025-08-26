Venus Williams’ US Open comeback ends in three-set loss to Muchova

Venus Williams put on a show for the fans in attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium but ultimately fell to No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova in the first round. Muchova secured the win 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in exactly two hours.

Venus Williams made a spirited return to the US Open after a year away, taking a set off No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova before falling in the first round.

Muchova proved to be too much for the seven-time Grand Slam champion, closing out a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 victory in exactly two hours Monday night on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It marks Venus' fourth consecutive first-round exit in New York, where she's a two-time singles champion.

More to come...