Andreeva sets up Potapova clash in US Open second round

In her second match since Wimbledon, Mirra Andreeva cruised to a first-round victory at the US Open over Alycia Parks. Andreeva dominated, winning 6-0, 6-1 in just 55 minutes. Up next, she faces Anastasia Potapova and will be aiming to reach the third round in New York for the first time in her career.

Playing in only her second match since Wimbledon due to ankle injuries, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva cruised into the second round of the US Open with an easy win over American Alycia Parks.

Andreeva admitted that she nervous heading into the match against an opponent who reached the semi-finals in Monterrey just last week. But once she started the match, she quickly settled in, racing through the first set 6-0.

Parks managed to hold serve to start the second set, but that would be her lone game of the day. Andreeva reeled off six straight games to complete a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory in just 55 minutes.

clinical showing 😮‍💨



Mirra Andreeva powers past Parks to book a spot in Round 2.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/IZt2MWKvYE — wta (@WTA) August 26, 2025

It was a clinical performance from the rising star, who will now face fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova in the second round. Potapova needed three sets to get past China’s Lin Zhu, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

The head-to-head between the two stands at one win apiece: Potapova claimed their first meeting in Monastir in 2022, while Andreeva leveled the rivalry with a victory at Wimbledon in 2023.

The teenager has never made it past the second round in her two prior US Open main draw appearances and will be aiming to move into the third round in New York for the first time in her career.

Svitolina crashes out in first round

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina became the second highest seed to fall on the women's side at this year's US Open following a straight-sets defeat to Hungary's Anna Bondar.

A stunner from Bondar 😱



Anna Bondar takes out the No. 12 seed Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round in New York!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/BRJtHMRqDp — wta (@WTA) August 26, 2025

Bondar, ranked No. 97 in the world, pulled off the 6-2, 6-4 upset win in one hour and 41 minutes to reach the second round and equal her best performance at the Grand Slam level. For Svitolina, it was her first opening round loss at a Grand Slam since the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.