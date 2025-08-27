Raducanu halts Tjen's run to return to US Open third round

Former champion Emma Raducanu dropped just three games against Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen to return to the US Open third round.

Emma Raducanu returned to the third round of the US Open for the first time since winning the 2021 title with a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Indonesia's Janice Tjen.

US Open: Draws | Scores | Order of play

It was Raducanu's second straight win over a tricky qualifier. Having dropped just three games against former doubles No. 4 Ena Shibahara in the first round, she found herself taking on the surging Tjen, who had compiled a 101-13 record since graduating from Pepperdine University last May. That included a first-round upset of No. 24 seed Veronika Kudermetova in Tjen's first career meeting with a Top 50 player.

Her second was a marked contrast. Raducanu needed just an hour to end No. 149-ranked Tjen's run and advance to the third round of a major for the third time in 2025. There, she will face either No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina or another qualifier, 18-year-old Tereza Valentova, in a bid to reach the second week of a major for the fourth time overall.

"Super dangerous opponent," Raducanu said in her on-court interview. "She was playing extremely well, and I thought any ball that I put mid-court that was not necessarily good enough, she just put away easy. So I was really pleased with how I performed today."

Keys to the match: Raducanu's serve has been a formidable weapon for the 22-year-old this summer, and it once again anchored her game as she sent down eight aces and several more unreturnable deliveries. She faced just three break points, all in the third game of the match, and saved them all. In total, Raducanu conceded 13 points on serve.

"I thought that I served very well, and yeah, I put quite a few aces on the board today," Raducanu said. "It always helps me when I'm serving well. It just kind of seeps into the rest of my game."

She was also able to take apart Tjen's preferred patterns of play, centered around running around her heavy forehand. Raducanu attacked the Tjen backhand relentlessly, unbothered by the Indonesian's slice, invariably either drawing an error or opening the court for one for of her 16 winners. Tjen once again impressed at net, winning all six of those points -- but for the most part, Raducanu's impeccable depth prevented her from getting there in the first place.

"Of course I was on full alert playing today," she said. "I'm very pleased with how I kept dictating the points, I kept dictating the play, and didn't let her too often get her front foot on the court."