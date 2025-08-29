Muchova's New York: Central Park, Lady Gaga at MSG and hard-fought wins

Karolina Muchova loves playing in New York, and she provided an inside look at how she spends her time, and how she gets her energy, when she's in the city for the US Open.

NEW YORK -- For Karolina Muchova, New York City is a happy place.

The Czech World No. 13 has reached the semifinals in Queens each of the past two years, and she always gets to celebrate her birthday in Manhattan. (It falls on August 21, just before the start of main draw play.)

Now 29, Muchova prefers a calmer New York stay than when she played this tournament in her younger years: less of the glitz and more of the serenity (there is some in New York, believe it or not) and unique surroundings, like a casual morning stroll in Central Park with a cup of coffee.

"I really love the park," she says. "I think the older I am, I'm going towards the park more than the party places. I love to walk there, take a coffee and just sit there on a rock and think, look at people."

But fewer "party places" certainly doesn't mean less fun. The former French Open finalist went to the Lady Gaga show at Madison Square Garden -- "It was unreal, I'm still recovering," she says -- and she often gets to a Broadway show, something she plans to do after her US Open run ends (which hopefully won't be for awhile). And then there's the annual birthday dinner with friends -- this year it was Italian food -- that helps get her in the right frame of mind before the tournament begins.

She's explored different neighborhoods throughout the years, but feels most at peace (at the moment) uptown, in the shadow of the iconic 843-acre park that one can never get tired of exploring.

"Last year I stayed close to Flatiron," Muchova says. "I also went to Tribeca and Soho, which I loved so much. They're more, I would say, chill and [have] good shopping. This year I'm by the park, which I love so much. In the morning I call home because it's the afternoon in Europe. I've been to Brooklyn, but with tennis it's tough to explore it to the fullest."

Speaking of the tennis, Muchova remains one of the legit contenders in New York, though she generally falls a bit under the radar. So far, so good, though it's been anything but easy.

Playing against Venus Williams, on Arthur Ashe Stadium, is hardly a breezy first round. In what was an extremely challenging environment -- she was clearly not the crowd favorite -- the former Top 10 player recovered after dropping the second set, with all the momentum against her, to win 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

"It was for sure unique," Muchova said, "and it was special to play Venus on her home court. I could feel that the people were a lot on her side, and you're just there trying to do your best. It's a first match, so you kind of never know how you're gonna come to your first match. And she played really well. But in the end I managed to focus on a third set, and I was just happy to get through. Every win is good for the confidence."

Her second-round match wasn't much easier. Competing against the fierce wind -- it was actually chilly in the late afternoon on Thursday -- and an experienced veteran in Sorana Cirstea, Muchova followed a similarly stressful path to victory, dropping the second set after winning the first before closing it out 7-6 (0), 6-7 (3), 6-4.

"The fact that I love to play here helps," she says. "I get great energy, and the fact that I made the semis ... I feel confident on this court. I think I'm still getting into my game, and I'm not so happy with the way I played, but I'm happy with the way I fought today."

Muchova will play countrywoman Linda Noskova on Saturday for a spot in the fourth round.