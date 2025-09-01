By the numbers: Vondrousova upsets Rybakina in New York in three-set thriller

Marketa Vondrousova prevailed in a battle of former Wimbledon champions, defeating No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in 1 hour and 51 minutes to advance to the US Open quarterfinals for the second time in her career.

One way or another, a former Wimbledon champion was bound for the US Open quarterfinals.

Marketa Vondrousova made sure it was her, outlasting No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a late-night showdown Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: Draws | Scores | Order of Play

The match lasted 1 hour and 51 minutes, marking Vondrousova's second career trip to the quarterfinals in New York.

“After everything I’ve been through, it’s amazing to be standing here again,” Vondrousova said after the match. “It’s been an amazing week so far and I’m just incredibly happy to be here. I have a great team here and great people around me and we are having so much fun off the court as well.”

On this night, the fun extended onto the court.

Vondrousova broke Rybakina in the opening game and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first set. Rybakina responded by winning the next three games to go up 3-2, but Vondrousova broke again at 4-all, sealing it with a forehand volley winner. She served out the set in the next game.

The momentum shifted in the second set, with Rybakina breaking twice. Vondrousova fought back to level the set but was broken again while serving to force a tiebreak.

In the final set, it was all Vondrousova. Rybakina had two break points while Vondrousova served for the match at 5-2, but the Czech fired three straight aces to save both and seal the win.

Here are some notable stats from Vondrousova’s hard-fought victory:

1: Vondrousova is the first unseeded player to record multiple WTA Top 10 wins en route to a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Garbiñe Muguruza at the 2020 Australian Open. She’s also the first to do so at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki in 2016.

2: Vondrousova now holds a 2-1 career record against Rybakina at the WTA level, winning both of their hard-court meetings.

Final eight bound 👏@VondrousovaM defeats Rybakina in three sets to secure a spot in the quarterfinals!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/BMoyQmTNpo — wta (@WTA) September 1, 2025

5: With the win, Vondrousova has reached her fifth career Grand Slam quarterfinal, her first since the 2024 French Open and her second at the US Open after 2023.

13: Vondrousova hit 13 aces Sunday – nearly matching the 14 she totaled across her first three matches this week.

29: Vondrousova struck 29 winners against just 15 unforced errors. Rybakina hit 40 winners but was undone by 38 unforced errors.

Vondrousova will face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Tuesday’s quarterfinal, their ninth career meeting. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 5-3, including a 7-5, 6-1 win in the second round in Cincinnati a few weeks ago.

A win would send Vondrousova to her first career US Open semifinal.