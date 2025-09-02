Osaka shows Gauff the love after fourth-round win: 'I look up to her a lot'

Naomi Osaka heaped praise on Coco Gauff after beating her in the fourth round of the US Open, telling the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that she looks up to her and has "all the respect in the world for her."

NEW YORK -- Naomi Osaka has nothing but love for Coco Gauff, and she was effusive in her praise for the World No. 3 after defeating her in straight sets on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open.

"Honestly, I look up to her a lot," Osaka said in her on-court interview following her decisive 6-3, 6-2 win. "I think the way she conducts herself, it's really special. To be such an amazing role model at such a young age is a gift, and it's a talent that she has. I have all the respect in the world for her."

It's high praise from the four-time Grand Slam champion, who has been open about her mental health struggles over the course of her career. Gauff, too, has been honest and forthright about her feelings and struggles, relatable qualities that have helped her become one of the most popular athletes in the world.

In her post-match press conference, the reigning French Open champion wasn't shy about her disappointment in exiting this tournament earlier than expected, but she's optimistic about her improved serve. She's also trying to focus on the positives, which isn't always easy when expectations are sky high.

"After the match I was really disappointed," the 21-year-old American said. "Kind of broke down to my team. Then hearing their perspectives and everything, it definitely is a lot of positive things. I think if I kept the way I was going in Cincinnati to here, I would have been out the first round. So I think where my serve started from the start of the tournament to today was a big improvement."

Osaka, back in the quarterfinals of a Slam for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open (which she won), appears locked in and is starting to emerge as a legitimate contender to win her third US Open. But the 27-year-old is trying to embrace and appreciate the moment, and not put too much pressure on herself.

"What I want to take away from this tournament is just smiling and having fun," the World No. 24 said. "I know in my first round I was too nervous to smile, and my match against [Daria] Kasatkina was just really not smiley at all.

"Going into this match, I just wanted to be grateful. She's one of the best players in the world. For me, honestly, I have the most fun when I play against the best players."

Osaka will certainly be having fun in her next match, against one of the most talented players on the Hologic WTA Tour in Karolina Muchova, who's reached back-to-back semifinals in Flushing. They've split four career meetings, with Osaka taking the most recent matchup at the Australian Open.

As we head into the quarterfinals, history is on Osaka's side: Every time she's made the final eight of a Grand Slam, she's won it.