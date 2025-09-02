Dress like a WTA star: Fashion highlights from the US Open

This year’s US Open underscored the sport’s growing fashion moment, as top stars and brands alike leaned into daring designs that made the court feel like a stage for individuality as much as athletic excellence.

New York’s electric energy seeps onto the tennis courts, turning them into a stage where sport collides with fashion. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will show us the most outstanding outfits sported this fortnight at the US Open.

The undisputed fashion ace of the tournament is Naomi Osaka, dazzling in a custom, rose-inspired red ensemble. The four-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with Nike to perfect every detail: from her sparkling jacket, two-tiered bubble dress and rhinestone headphones to the extravagant rose-bouquet hairpiece and even a Labubu doll she playfully named Billie Jean Bling.

The two-time US Open winner also unveiled a striking purple version of the look, complete with a matching Labubu she called Arthur Flash.

While her outfits won’t hit the shelves, her rose-themed GP Challenge 1 shoes are available, offering fans a chance to bring a touch of Osaka’s unforgettable style into their own wardrobe.

Coco Gauff is also making a statement on court, sporting a bold red New Balance crop top and white skirt that celebrate her 2023 US Open triumph. Like Osaka’s, Gauff’s custom apparel will not be sold in stores. However, fans can still channel her champion energy with the release of her Coco CG2 sneakers in the vibrant red and burgundy colorway.

Aryna Sabalenka turned heads in both the day and night editions of the Nike Fall Slam 2 Dress.

The glamorous design features sharp triangular cutouts at the waist that flow into an open back, accented with shimmering trim. The bold style evokes memories of Maria Sharapova’s most iconic fashion moments.

Other players sporting Nike didn’t look any less spectacular. For example, Tatjana Maria wore the lightweight ribbed New York Slam Dress in a soft hue, made striking by the bold addition of a metallic vest.

Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto shook up tennis fashion with his unconventional adidas Y-3 Skirt Jumper, worn by Maria Sakkari. The bold piece brings a wrestling-inspired edge to the courts.

Iva Jovic stepped out in adidas’ hero piece, the Y-3 Wow Dress, showcasing an asymmetrical print inspired by Suibokuga, the traditional Japanese ink painting technique. Reimagined with a golden glow reminiscent of fossilized amber, the design features a high-cut neckline, a partial hidden zip entry and a distinctive keyhole slit on the back left side.

ASICS channels the glittering energy of New York’s night skyline into its latest designs. Jasmine Paolini’s Fall Match Night Dress shimmers with an embossed dragonfly motif, paired perfectly with matching black Gel Resolution X shoes.

Elena Rybakina stays true to her signature sporty vibe in the Yonex NYC Dress, predominantly white with autumnal accents of orange and oil brown. The look is defined by a contrast zip and ribbed collar, breathable mesh inserts, and a flared skirt with front hem vents for ease of movement.

The Kazakhstani’s Yonex Power Cushion Eclipsion 5 shoes come in the matching colorway.

Ajla Tomljanovic showcased Original Penguin’s camellia rose ensemble, pairing the Grid Jacquard Tank made from a single stretch-knit fabric with the pleated Fall Grid Jacquard Skirt, designed with ergonomic seaming for ease of movement.

New York proved once again that tennis style can be just as unforgettable as the matches themselves. Share your favorite look with us on social media @WTA.