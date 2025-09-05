‘Thank you for sticking by me’: Dabrowski, Routliffe win second US Open doubles title

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe returned to the winner's circle in New York, claiming their second US Open doubles title in three years. They upset No. 1 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and a half to capture the trophy.

For the second time in three years, Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe are US Open champions.

Just as they did in their first title run, the No. 3 seeds pulled off an upset in the final, defeating top-seeded duo Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 29 minutes on Friday to claim the trophy.

In doing so, Dabrowski and Routliffe avenged their straight-sets loss to the same pairing in the 2024 Wimbledon final -- and pocketed $1 million in prize money.

“Taylor, Kat, you guys are an amazing team,” Routliffe said during the trophy presentation. “We’ve had plenty of battles and I’m sure we’ll have plenty more in the future. Congrats on a great tournament -- you guys did amazing.

“I’d like to thank Gaby. We’ve had a long partnership so far, and I’m so grateful to you. We won our first Slam here two years ago, and to win it again two years later is so exciting. I’m very, very happy I get to play with you.”

Stacking trophies: Over the past two years, Dabrowski and Routliffe have built a résumé that rivals nearly any other duo in women’s doubles.

They’ve done so while overcoming challenges they never anticipated -- most notably Dabrowski’s battle with breast cancer last year.

“Erin, what a wild ride,” Dabrowski said. “It’s been absolutely crazy. We’ve been through so much together, and I feel extremely grateful to be standing here as a champion alongside you today. It means the world. Thank you for sticking by me, thank you for the support -- and yeah, we rock on.”

Since teaming up, Dabrowski and Routliffe have won seven titles. Among them are two US Open trophies, the WTA Finals and the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati last month. This is their third title together this season.

On a personal level, Dabrowski now owns two Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles, two in mixed doubles and an Olympic bronze medal in mixed doubles. Her career tally stands at 20 WTA doubles titles, including five WTA 1000s and the WTA finals.

For former WTA doubles world No. 1 Routliffe, the US Open marked her second Grand Slam title in women’s doubles, and her 12th career doubles title overall. She also owns two WTA 1000s and the WTA Finals victory with Dabrowski.

A match made in heaven 🇨🇦🇳🇿



Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe teamed up in the summer of 2023...



Two years later, they are two-time US Open champions! pic.twitter.com/bZ0h13gMpr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Rankings watch: Following their title, Dabrowski and Routliffe will both see significant jumps in the PIF WTA Doubles Rankings. Routliffe will rise four spots to No. 3, while Dabrowski will climb to No. 4 -- just one spot shy of her career high.

The pair will also move to No. 3 in the Race to the WTA Finals, all but securing their place in Riyadh this November, where they’ll look to defend their title.

As for Townsend and Siniakova, they’ll remain No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the rankings when they update Monday. The duo will also move to No. 1 in the Race, and with their performance in New York, have clinched a spot in this year’s WTA Finals.

Pivotal moments: After trading holds in the opening five games, Dabrowski and Routliffe were first to break for a 4-2 lead in the first set. They capitalized on their first break point of the match with a backhand volley winner to make a statement against the overwhelming favorites.

The reigning Australian Open champions weren’t willing to go quietly. They broke back while Dabrowski and Routliffe were serving for the set, finally converting on their fourth break point of the game.

But Dabrowski and Routliffe responded immediately, breaking right back to seal the opening set.

Dabrowski/Routliffe secure the opening set 6-4!



That's the first set Siniakova/Townsend have dropped all tournament. pic.twitter.com/5L5ftzABZ0 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

They then raced out to a 3-0 lead in the second and appeared well on their way to victory. But once again, Townsend and Siniakova didn’t make it easy.

The top seeds won three straight games and produced the point of the match when Siniakova showed the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd why she’s a 10-time Grand Slam champion in women’s doubles.

The Czech played a brilliant point at 4-3 down, finishing with a backhand winner that left fans in awe.

It was all part of an 18-point, nine-minute game that ended with Townsend and Siniakova holding to level the set at 4-all.

But that was all they had left in the tank. Dabrowski and Routliffe closed out the match by winning the final two games to wrap up the championship.

All that remained was for the victors to address the crowd.

“We obviously love New York,” Routliffe said. “To the fans that came and watched us today -- there were definitely a lot of people here today cheering for women’s doubles -- we absolutely love every bit of involvement, so thank you so much for coming out.”