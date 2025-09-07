What's the word? Sabalenka's US Open title defense is the talk of tennis and beyond

What do Billie Jean King, Ben Stiller and Bastien Fachan all have in common -- besides first names starting with the letter 'B'? They were all tweeting about Aryna Sabalenka after the world No. 1 defended her US Open crown to win her first major title of the season.

The queen of the hard courts defended her crown Saturday in New York, as Aryna Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to become the first woman to go back-to-back at the US Open since Serena Williams won three in a row from 2012 to 2014.

The feat drew praise from tennis legends including Billie Jean King, Rod Laver and Martina Navratilova, all eager to celebrate the world No. 1.

After finally securing her first major title of the season, Sabalenka received a champion's welcome worthy of her dominance.

Congratulations, @SabalenkaA, on your second and well-earned US Open title. Your passion and determination are incredible. Commiserations to Amanda Anisimova, who had a fantastic tournament and is getting closer to a big breakthrough. Keep fighting for it! 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 6, 2025

@SabalenkaA puts a massive cherry on the cake- was so close this year and got it done at the Open- well done Champ!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 6, 2025

Beyond the legends, voices from other corners of the tennis world rose to recognize -- and reflect on -- the magnitude of Sabalenka's greatness.

No matter how many times she falls, most often than not by her own doing, Aryna Sabalenka always lands back on her feet. She's a feline.



That she was able to let go of all the negativity this year at Slams to win the US Open...



That is so, so remarkable. pic.twitter.com/NDyIZWhHav — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 7, 2025

If a Nike athlete won a title and the company isn't locked and loaded with a custom slogan to commemorate the moment, did it even happen?

Now, I present to you a slogan so simple, so iconic, it can only be outdone by Sabalenka herself.

Speaking of iconic, the caption game from the official Grand Slam admins is next level. Not even Flavio Cobolli could compete with some of these.

Iconic from Aryna 📷🏆 pic.twitter.com/dX5rSjLPuF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2025

The moment was so big -- even the Wimbledon X account stirred from its slumber to make an appearance.

The Queen of New York - again 👑



Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova to defend her US Open title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yIeZyU1s7K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 6, 2025

From the outside looking in, "HER-story" is shaping up to be a remarkable one. But no great story is complete without the finer details -- and Sabalenka's stats deliver.

Aryna Sabalenka at Grand Slam events in the last three years



64-7 (90.1%) pic.twitter.com/6WqUzGYFSw — Mario Boccardi (@boccardi_marioo) September 6, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka's dominance on hard courts continues in 2025



• 4th Grand Slam Title

• First to Defend USO Since Serena (2012-14)

• 3rd Player to make 6+ Consecutive Hard Court Slam Finals (Record is 7)

• 2,077 Point Lead in Race

• 100th Grand Slam Match Win



📸 Jimmie48/WTA pic.twitter.com/mKTtPhDWFi — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates25) September 6, 2025

After such a dominant showing at the US Open, it seems the only tennis-related problems Sabalenka faces now are 'champagne problems'.

Aryna made quite an entrance to her press conference 🍾 pic.twitter.com/lTjPKokRWp — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2025

Get it?

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper New York City sporting event without a celebrity cameo from Ben Stiller -- and yes, he gave a shoutout to the champ.

Congrats to Aryna Sabalenka🙌✊💙 https://t.co/R9hSYfGZQ3 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 6, 2025

But enough chit-chat, here are the key numbers from Sabalenka's latest Grand Slam breakthrough:

