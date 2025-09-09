August Shot of the Month: Paolini’s 'no way!' forehand winner in Cincinnati

A lunging down-the-line forehand against Iga Swiatek had even the announcers in disbelief. Jasmine Paolini’s bold winner earns August’s Shot of the Month.

Not every shot changes the course of a final, but some demand to be remembered. Jasmine Paolini delivered one of those in the Cincinnati Open final.

Midway through the second set of the championship match, Swiatek was up 3-2 and a break ahead, but facing break point on her serve. She had already secured the first set and was looking to consolidate her advantage. She dictated the rally from the baseline, driving Paolini side to side with heavy, precise groundstrokes. Paolini refused to concede, tracking down each ball and sending it back with just enough depth to extend the point.

When Swiatek finally moved forward, a short volley appeared to have closed it out. Instead, Paolini, still sprinting, lunged into a forehand and threaded it down the line for a clean winner. The announcer summed it up in two words: “No way!”

The shot gave Paolini a brief foothold in the match, though Swiatek would ultimately prevail 7-5, 6-4 in 1 hour, 49 minutes to capture her first Cincinnati Open title. Still, Paolini’s forehand stood apart, a reminder of her resourcefulness and resilience under pressure.

That rally earned its place as August’s Shot of the Month, a snapshot of Paolini’s fight on one of the year’s biggest stages.