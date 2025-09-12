Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

We've rounded up the five best shots of the week from Guadalajara and Sao Paulo. Which do you think was the best? Give them a watch and vote for your favorite.

In between the final Grand Slam of the year and the Asian swing, which will begin next week in Seoul, the Hologic WTA Tour headed south for a week, to Guadalajara and Sao Paulo.

There have been some remarkable matches and stories in Mexico and Brazil -- Alexandra Eala's continued rise, Janice Tjen's historic run and 15-year-old Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva's win come to mind -- and, as always, some jaw-dropping shots.

We've rounded up our top five shots from the week that was. Check them out, decide which one you think is most impressive and make sure to vote for your favorite below.

Jacquemot's Running Backhand Lob

Up 3-1 in the first set, Else Jacquemot hit a drop shot with plenty of height, giving Maria Sakkari the opportunity to drill a winner. She did, in fact, rope a crosscourt backhand, but the Frenchwoman covered it and countered with a stunning backhand lob that the former World No. 3 couldn't run down.

Jacquemot dominated the match, winning 6-2, 6-0, to earn her second win over Sakkari this year. She then upset top-seeded Elise Mertens in her next match to reach the quarterfinals in Guadalajara.

Perfectly read: Jacquemot goes over Sakkari with running backhand lob

Haddad Maia's Tweener

Early in her first-round match in Sao Paulo, Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia lived up to her billing as the star attraction in her home tournament. Facing a break point at 1-1, the former Top 10 player hit a tweener to keep the point alive before finishing it with a booming backhand winner.

Haddad Maia defeated Miriana Tona 6-1, 6-1 in that match and followed it up with a straight-sets win over countrywoman Laura Pigossi. She'll play Mexico's Renata Zarazua in the quarterfinals.

'Top tennis!' Haddad Maia has Sao Paulo roaring with tweener and more

Osorio's Backhand Drop Shot

Camila Osorio and Kamilla Rakhimova traded blows for 35 seconds, engaging in a 21-shot rally before the Colombian pulled the string and executed a masterful backhand drop shot, the ball dying in front of a sprinting Rakhimova. Osorio went on to win the watch, 7-5, 7-5, before getting upset by 17-year-old Iva Jovic in Guadalajara.

'Sumptuous' drop shot scores Osorio the point in Guadalajara

Riera's Running Drop Shot

After lunging to return a forehand down the line, Argentinian Julia Riera got herself back in the point before beautifully covering an Alexandra Eala drop shot and responding with one of her own. Eala was left motionless, and even she had to applaud the sweet touch.

The 20-year-old Filipina sensation got the last laugh, though, winning 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals, where she lost to Indonesian Janice Tjen.

'Oh yes': Riera sets up game point with scintillating drop shot in Sao Paulo

Frech's Pinpoint Precision

Magdalena Frech showed off her pinpoint precision during an all-court exchange with Lucrezia Stefanini, finishing the point with a backhand winner that just caught the line deep in the corner. The defending champion in Guadalajara, Frech won in straight sets -- the second in an 8-6 tiebreak -- and now she'll play 19-year-old Nikola Bartunkova for a spot in the semifinals.