Tournament News

Anisimova withdraws from Seoul: 'So sad to miss Korea this year'

1m read 12 Sep 2025 4h ago
Amanda_Anisimova_-_US_Open_2025_-_Day_14-DSC_0911
Jimmie48/WTA

Amanda Anisimova expressed disappointment after withdrawing from the Korea Open Tennis Championships due to an ankle injury. Fellow American McCartney Kessler also withdrew due to schedule change.

World No. 4 Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the upcoming Korea Open Tennis Championships presented by Motiva, she said Wednesday in a post on social media.

Anisimova wrote she was "so sad" to miss the tournament this year in a post to her Instagram story, made two days after debuting in the Top 5 of the PIF WTA Rankings following her runner-up finish at the US Open.

“I’m so sad to miss Korea this year, as I really enjoyed my time there last year,” she wrote. "I really hope to be back next year."

In her tournament debut in Seoul in 2024, Anisimova upset then-No. 8 seed Yulia Putintseva before retiring from her second-round match against Viktoriya Tomova.

Anisimova's fellow American, McCartney Kessler, also withdrew from the tournament due to a change in schedule. Late last week, Kessler was nominated to the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team to replace Madison Keys, and will join Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Hailey Baptiste and Taylor Townsend in Shenzhen, China for the Finals from Sept. 16-21.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek is expected to be the top seed at the WTA 500 event, with Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson, Daria Kasatkina and defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia among the other notable names competing at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Main-draw play in Seoul begins on Sept. 15. 

WTA Staff

Amanda Anisimova expressed disappointment after withdrawing from the Korea Open Tennis Championships due to an ankle injury. Fellow American McCartney Kessler also withdrew due to schedule change.

