Venus and Serena Williams set to launch 'Stockton Street' podcast

Venus and Serena Williams are teaming up yet again, this time on a new podcast. 'Stockton Street,' an ode to their childhood home in Compton, California, will unpack their respective careers, their relationship with each other, lessons they've learned and so much more.

Serena and Venus Williams are getting into the podcasting game.

Their new podcast, called Stockton Street -- an ode to their childhood home in Compton, California -- will debut on X (formerly known as Twitter) at 11 am ET on Wednesday, September 17. New episodes thereafter will air every other Wednesday on the social media platform.

The first episode was filmed just prior to the US Open, on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in New York, and the sneak peek below provides a glimpse of the playful banter that we can expect from these two icons.

But they also won't shy away from important topics, and will have a fresh opportunity to unpack their careers, their relationship with each other, the lessons they've learned and so much more.

"As close as we are, we had to keep so many things distant because of our jobs,” Serena told The Hollywood Reporter. "As much as she’s my sister, she’s also my opponent, and you can’t be as open as you want to be. So this a real opportunity to do something that we’ve been trying to do, and also just a discovery thing as well.”

Venus, who returned to the Hologic WTA Tour this year after 16 months away, added that they'll discuss their entire journey -- both the highs and lows, warts and all -- what they had to go through to achieve their unimaginable success and all that they learned from those experiences.

“We don’t necessarily coddle each other," Venus told the publication. "We weren’t coddled in life. And we want to give that sort of tough love, not only to each other, but that we had to give to ourselves. Life is very real. So the message has to be real. What we want to share is all the things we’ve done and gone through that everyone goes through, whether it’s winning or losing on and off the court."

Serena, who won 23 major singles titles during her unmatched career, played her final match in Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2022. Venus most recently played at this year's US Open, after returning to the tour in Washington, D.C. in July and playing the Cincinnati Open in August. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion lost in the first round in singles and mixed doubles in New York, but went on a memorable doubles run to the quarterfinals alongside new partner Leylah Fernandez.

Venus and Serena also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, never losing a major final as a team.