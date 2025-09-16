Krejcikova advances in Seoul; Raducanu postponed by rain

Barbora Krejcikova took advantage of a brief dry spell at the Korea Open 2025 presented by Motiva to defeat qualifier Tatiana Prozorova 6-1, 6-2 in 1 hour and 16 minutes and advance to the second round.

The two-time major champion was the only player to complete a match on Day 2 in Seoul. Krejcikova had been delayed for over two hours to begin her match, and minutes after she wrapped it up the heavens opened again. Her second-round opponent will be either No. 8 seed Emma Raducanu or Jaqueline Cristian, whose first-round contest was one of five remaining matches postponed until Wednesday.

Only two other players managed to get on court on Tuesday. No. 5 seed Diana Shnaider split sets with qualifier Caty McNally, losing the first set 6-2 to the American and winning the second by the same scoreline before rain halted play.

No. 6 seed and defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia's opener against wild card Back Dayeon was also postponed, along with Suzan Lamens against Tatjana Maria and Sorana Cirstea against lucky loser Anastasia Zakharova.