Kudermetova and Mertens secure doubles qualification for WTA Finals Riyadh

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday the doubles team of Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens has qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, becoming the fourth pair to secure their place at the prestigious season-ending tournament.

The experienced duo, who went unbeaten to win the WTA Finals in 2022, now join Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend, Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini and Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe in the draw, with play beginning on November 1.

The 2025 WTA Finals will mark their second appearance as a team, while overall this will be Mertens' seventh consecutive time playing the event.

Kudermetova and Mertens have reached three finals this season to secure their place in Riyadh, the highlight of which was winning The Championships, Wimbledon, their first Grand Slam title together. They also contested back-to-back WTA 1000 finals at the Mutua Madrid Open and Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome). They also advanced to the semifinals at the WTA 250 Libema Open ('s-Hertogenbosch) and the US Open.

The 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF takes place from November 1-8, 2025, and features the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20).

Players and teams compete in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

