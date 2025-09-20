Legacy in motion: Mboko lands Rolling Stone Africa cover

Canadian tennis star Victoria Mboko continues to make history in 2025, gracing the cover of Rolling Stone Africa after winning her first WTA 1000 title. The daughter of African immigrants reflects on her journey, how she aims to inspire the next generation of tennis players, and how she hopes to leave a lasting legacy in the sport.

First WTA 1000 title? Check. First magazine cover? Check. The 2025 season continues to be one of milestones for Victoria Mboko as the Canadian stars this month on the latest cover of Rolling Stone Africa.

The 18-year-old, born to parents who immigrated to the United States, and then, Canada from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was interviewed by editor-in-chief Gwen Madiba and photographed for the cover by Esther Balik and Chris Simba.

In the feature interview titled "Legacy in Motion," she discusses what she's learned as the daughter of African immigrants -- "I’ve seen that opportunities don’t come easily, you have to work hard for everything you achieve," she says -- and also takes time to reflect on her historic August victory at the Omnium Banque Nationale.

Ranked No. 85 when she arrived at IGA Stadium, Mboko defeated four Grand Slam champions, including No. 1 seed Coco Gauff in the fourth round and Naomi Osaka in the final, to become the second wild card to win the event, and the youngest Canadian to win her home-country crown, in the Open Era.

"Throughout the tournament, I didn’t really see it as something extraordinary, it just felt like another competition," she said. "But looking back and reflecting on it now, I realize how incredible it really was."

"Winning that trophy gave me a huge boost of confidence in myself. I never imagined I would achieve a title like that so early, and it meant so much to me," she added. "For me, it symbolized all the hard work and everything happening behind the scenes that led to that exact moment.

"Words can’t fully describe how it felt, but it definitely motivates me to keep pushing forward and striving for more."

Mboko also speaks about her future goals, which don't only include winning a Grand Slam or becoming World No. 1.

"I hope to make a meaningful impact on the sport," she said. "It would be incredibly heartwarming to feel that my story, or where I come from, could help change the sport in some way. I want to inspire the next generation of tennis players, whether in Canada or even in Africa, and be a role model for young girls or kids who might not believe they have a chance. If I can have that kind of impact on others, that’s the legacy I would love to leave."

Mboko is the first female athlete to feature on the cover of the magazine, which launched last August and is based in Lagos, Nigeria.