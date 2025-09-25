How Arango went from a nap and a book to the second round in Beijing

Emiliana Arango thought her tournament was over after losing to Ella Seidel in qualifying. She was casually enjoying a book, on the verge of a nap, when she got the call that she would be playing soon in the main draw.

Things can change rapidly at tennis tournaments.

Just ask Emiliana Arango.

The Colombian was enjoying a relaxing morning after losing in qualifying to Ella Seidel. She practiced for an hour or so, signed autographs and was reading a book in the player's lounge -- on the verge of a nap -- when she got the urgent call that she was scheduled to play in the main draw of the China Open.

"I was reading my book and I was like, 'OK, I'll finish the chapter and then I'll take a nap,'" the World No. 50 said. "Roberto, one of the tournament referees, called me and said, 'Emiliana, you're playing today!' I was like, 'Oh, OK, OK, OK. I'll get ready!' My coach and my cousin, we were all basically napping when we got the call, and then we just got ready and came out here and played pretty good."

She sure did. Playing as a lucky loser after Wang Yafan withdrew with a lower back injury, Arango looked energized and focused on court in her second opportunity in Beijing. She made 82 percent of her first serves and converted six of her 14 break points en route to a fairly routine 6-3, 6-3 win over Suzan Lamens. (This masterful lob-pass combo in the second set was particularly impressive.)

Hot shot: Arango steals the point with a perfect lob-pass combo in Beijing

Next up for Arango is hometown favorite Qinwen Zheng. The World No. 9, seeded seventh in this tournament, is playing for the first time since Wimbledon after undergoing right elbow surgery in July.

They've played twice before, with Zheng winning their first matchup on hard courts four years ago before beating Arango again, earlier this year, in the second round of the French Open.