Social Buzz

Former No. 1 Muguruza announces pregnancy

1m read 28 Sep 2025 5h ago
Garbine Muguruza, Laureus Awards 2025 (Getty)
Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

¡Felicidades, Garbiñe!

Former top-ranked player Garbiñe Muguruza announced on social media Sunday that she and husband Arthur Borges are expecting their first child.

Muguruza, who married Borges last October, seemed to suggest they'll soon be a family of three when she posted three poolside Polaroid photos to her Instagram account with the caption "Familia" -- Spanish for family.

Wearing a green swimsuit and sunglasses, and posing under palm trees, Muguruza can be seen sporting a fairly obvious baby bump.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia, Muguruza's former coach and International Tennis Hall of Famer Conchita Martinez, and former Top 10 player Dominika Cibulkova -- a rival and friend of Muguruza's when they were competing together on the Hologic WTA Tour -- seemed to get the message.

"Congratulations," Sabalenka wrote, "so happy for you."

Must See

Cibulkova, a mother of two herself, added: "Here it comes!!!! Can't wait [for you] to experience those sleepless nights my love!"

After officially retiring from tennis last April, Muguruza assumed the post of tournament director of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF -- the first former player to assume the role at the year-end event.

WTA Staff

