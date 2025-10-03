Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Beijing?

Pegula finds answers when she needs them most to hold off Navarro in Beijing

What was the best shot of the week in Beijing? From Coco Gauff's drop shot to Jasmine Paolini's backhand winner, we've selected our five favorite shots from the second week of the China Open. Check them out and vote for your favorite.

We're down to the final four in Beijing.

Over the course of the week, as the China Draw open has continued to whittle down, we've been the benefactors of some remarkable matches (as the later rounds tend to provide).

With that has come some all-world shotmaking from some of the most talented players on the Hologic WTA Tour.

We combed through the matches this week and have chosen our five favorite shots.

Which shot do you think is the best from the week that was? Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Lys' Pinpoint Backhand

It was a dream week for 23-year-old Eva Lys, who made it to her first-ever WTA 1000 quarterfinal, and her run was due in large part to shots like this.

Trailing McCartney Kessler 4-5, 40-all in the first set of their fourth-round match, Lys hit a ridiculous backhand winner from outside the tramlines that caught the line at the very edge of the court.

That one put a smile on her face, for good reason.

Lys ended up dropping that set, but took the next two to advance to the quarters.

Hot shot: From outside tramlines, Lys lands pinpoint backhand in Beijing

Muchova's Delicately Angled Wrong-Footers

Karolina Muchova is one of the craftiest, most athletic players on the WTA Tour.

Don't believe us? Just watch this point. Up 3-0, 40-15 in her fourth-round match against Amanda Anisimova, the World No. 15 -- in a vulnerable, defensive position -- hit a pair of angled wrong-footers that left the US Open finalist helpless in the middle of the court.

Muchova took the first set authoritatively, but the American stormed back to take the next two to advance to the quarterfinals.

Hot shot: Karolina Muchova weaves wrong-footing web in Beijing

Andreeva's Masterful Forehand Pass

What a stunning, mature sequence from Mirra Andreeva here (and kudos to Sonay Kartal on the other side of the net, as well).

The 18-year-old needed her full arsenal of shots to win this point, attempting to put Kartal out of position with a drop shot and lob before finishing it off with a running forehand pass that was perfectly angled. The point got a standing ovation from the Beijing crowd, and deservedly so.

Kartal ended up upsetting the World No. 5 in three sets, taking the decider 7-5.

Hot Shot: Andreeva mixes it up to outplay Kartal in Beijing

Gauff's Brilliant Drop Shot

Coco Gauff is back in Beijing as the defending champion, and she looks locked in.

Case in point: This impressive display from the World No. 3.

Up 2-1 in the first set against Lys in their quarterfinal match, the 21-year-old American had an opportunity to break and set the tone for the evening. She came through in the clutch, ending an intense 24-shot rally -- played exclusively from the baseline -- with a stunning drop shot that left Lys (and likely everyone in the Diamond Court) speechless.

Gauff went on to win the match in straight sets, setting up a star-studded semifinal against countrywoman Anisimova.

Hot shot: Gauff shows her touch with a brilliant drop shot in Beijing

Paolini's Laser-Like Backhand Winner

How about a shot so good that it's laughable?

Towards the end of a tight three-setter, leading 4-3 and kicking off the sixth deuce of the game, Jasmine Paolini drilled a scorching backhand winner down the line to snag the advantage.

Anisimova ended up winning that game, and the next two, to book a spot in the semifinals.