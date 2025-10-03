Noskova reaches first WTA 1000 semifinal with win over Kartal

Czech Linda Noskova advanced to her first WTA 1000 semifinal at the China Open by defeating Sonay Kartal. The 20-year-old is the youngest Czech to reach this stage since 2009. She is set to face Jessica Pegula or Emma Navarro for a shot at her career-best final.

Linda Noskova reached her first WTA 1000 semifinal at the China Open on Friday with a straight-sets win over Britain’s Sonay Kartal.

The 20-year-old became the youngest Czech to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal since the format was introduced in 2009.

After both players traded early breaks in the first set, Noskova took control with breaks in the seventh and ninth games to claim it 6-3. Kartal went up a break in the second set but could not hold the lead. Noskova broke back to level the set and struck again in the 10th game to seal a 6-3, 6-4 victory and advance to the semifinals.

The win improved Noskova’s head-to-head record against Kartal to 2-0, with both victories coming this year.

Fourth semifinal of 2025 for Noskova

Beijing marks her fourth semifinal of the season and 10th career semifinal at the WTA level, making her the third player born since 2004 to reach double-digit semifinals after Coco Gauff and Diana Shnaider.

Noskova leads the tour in match wins in Asia this season with 12, one more than Iga Swiatek, who was eliminated in the Round of 16 this week.

Set to face Pegula or Navarro for career-best final

The Czech will face the winner of the all-American quarterfinal between No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 16 seed Emma Navarro for a place in her biggest career final. Noskova is 1-1 against Pegula and won her only previous meeting with Navarro at WTA level.