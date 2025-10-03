WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
previews

Think you know the Wuhan Open? Prove it

1m read 03 Oct 2025 3h ago
Wuhan fans
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary Generated By AI

The season’s last WTA 1000 event brings a packed field, high stakes and a familiar favorite -- but how much do you know about what’s on the line?

The final WTA 1000 event before the season-ending Finals, the Wuhan Open is where the year’s last big moves will be made. With Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys already qualified for Riyadh, three spots remain up for grabs -- and this week in Wuhan will go a long way toward deciding who claims them.

Main-draw play begins Monday, Oct. 6 at the Optics Valley International Tennis Centre, a seven-court complex highlighted by a 15,000-seat Central Court stadium. The 56-player singles draw includes 43 direct entries, eight qualifiers, and four wild cards, with the top eight seeds earning byes. A 28-team doubles field rounds out the action.

World No. 1 Sabalenka returns for her first event since winning the US Open, and with good reason: She’s undefeated in Wuhan, winning all 17 matches she’s played here and claiming the title in 2018, 2019 and 2024. Other headliners include Swiatek, Gauff, Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen and Elena Rybakina. Absent this year are Keys, Paula Badosa, Barbora Krejcikova, and Marketa Vondrousova due to injuries.

With 1,000 ranking points and nearly $600,000 awaiting the singles champion, every match matters in this high-stakes final stop.

Think you’ve got Wuhan mastered? Take the quiz and test your knowledge.

 

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

The season’s last WTA 1000 event brings a packed field, high stakes and a familiar favorite -- but how much do you know about what’s on the line?