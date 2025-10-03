Think you know the Wuhan Open? Prove it

The season’s last WTA 1000 event brings a packed field, high stakes and a familiar favorite -- but how much do you know about what’s on the line?

The final WTA 1000 event before the season-ending Finals, the Wuhan Open is where the year’s last big moves will be made. With Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys already qualified for Riyadh, three spots remain up for grabs -- and this week in Wuhan will go a long way toward deciding who claims them.

Main-draw play begins Monday, Oct. 6 at the Optics Valley International Tennis Centre, a seven-court complex highlighted by a 15,000-seat Central Court stadium. The 56-player singles draw includes 43 direct entries, eight qualifiers, and four wild cards, with the top eight seeds earning byes. A 28-team doubles field rounds out the action.

World No. 1 Sabalenka returns for her first event since winning the US Open, and with good reason: She’s undefeated in Wuhan, winning all 17 matches she’s played here and claiming the title in 2018, 2019 and 2024. Other headliners include Swiatek, Gauff, Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen and Elena Rybakina. Absent this year are Keys, Paula Badosa, Barbora Krejcikova, and Marketa Vondrousova due to injuries.

With 1,000 ranking points and nearly $600,000 awaiting the singles champion, every match matters in this high-stakes final stop.

