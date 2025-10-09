WTA announces 2026 Tour calendar

The 2026 WTA Tour schedule will include 10 WTA 1000 tournaments, 17 WTA 500 tournaments and 22 WTA 250 tournaments. It will also feature the third edition of the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA has announced the 2026 Tour calendar, featuring over 50 tournaments in 26 countries and territories in addition to the four Grand Slams.

The 2026 WTA Tour season will showcase:

Ten WTA 1000 tournaments, including seven offering the enhanced 12-day format

17 WTA 500 events

22 WTA 250 tournaments

The fourth staging of the United Cup, the exciting mixed-team event where WTA and ATP players represent their country

The third edition of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF in Saudi Arabia

The WTA Tour has a global audience of 1 billion -- with over 4 million fans attending tournaments in person each year -- showing the incredible appetite for women's tennis. Next season, the Tour will continue to lead the way globally for women's sport through the groundbreaking PIF Maternity Fund and fertility protection measures for athletes, by ingraining the WTA within popular culture, fashion and media, and through its trailblazing commitment to equal prize money.

"The release of the 2026 WTA calendar reflects our continued commitment to delivering a world-class Tour," said WTA CEO Portia Archer. "With major events in key markets, we provide our athletes the most powerful global stage to perform, excite and engage our fans, and grow the reach of women’s tennis in all corners of the globe. We’re proud to elevate the sport while fostering equality, opportunity and excellence at every level.”

Click here to view the 2026 WTA Tour calendar.