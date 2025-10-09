Swiatek, Gauff roll into Wuhan quarterfinals; on path to meet in semis

Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 7-6 (2), 6-4 to reach the Wuhan quarterfinals, and Coco Gauff booked her spot in the final eight with a routine 6-3, 6-2 win over Zhang Shuai. The two Top 5 players could meet in the semifinals.

In Thursday night’s first match, No. 2-seeded Iga Swiatek became the fifth WTA 1000 champion to advance to the quarterfinals at the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open. In the nightcap, No. 3 Coco Gauff made it six.

Gauff was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Chinese wild card Zhang Shuai, while Swiatek defeated No. 13 Belinda Bencic 7-6 (2), 6-4.

They could meet in the semifinals, but first there is the matter of Friday’s supercharged quarterfinals.

Swiatek meets No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, who came back to defeat No. 10 Clara Tauson 3-6, 6-1, 3-1 via retirement.

Gauff has an unexpected match against unseeded Laura Siegemund, who advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Magdalena Frech. At 37, and the oldest player left in the draw, the German is looking for her second Top 10 win of the tournament following a second-round upset of No. 5 Mirra Andreeva.

Playing Wuhan for the first time, Swiatek has looked a lot like a six-time Grand Slam champion. The win over Bencic was the 125th WTA 1000 victory of her young career, and Friday will be her 25th WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Swiatek finished with eight aces and converted four of six break-point opportunities in a match that clocked in at 2 hours and 8 minutes.

“For sure I wanted to play with confidence and make great decisions and not let her dictate,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview after the match. “It was super hard and every game was tough. That’s why it was two sets in over two hours. I’m happy that I was there in the deciding moments to be solid and play one more shot.”

This was Swiatek’s fifth win in six matches against Bencic, but it did not come easily. Since giving birth to daughter Bella in the spring of 2024, the Swiss player has steadily returned to her championship form. She was the winner in Abu Dhabi back in February and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, losing to eventual champion Swiatek.

After dropping the first three games to Swiatek, Bencic came back to win five of six games and found herself serving for the first set at 5-4. Two loose forehands, however, gave Swiatek the equalizing break.

The tiebreak wasn’t competitive. Bencic has made a career of taking the ball early, playing fast and aggressively. But in this instance, Swiatek was sharper. With Bencic serving at 2-4, Swiatek was standing inside the baseline when she sent a first serve back with an eye-opening forehand winner. Winning her third straight point, Swiatek converted her first set point.

In the second set, the two were even at 3-all when Swiatek made her move. A snappy forehand winner, followed by another faulty forehand from Bencic, gave her the decisive break.

Gauff’s victory wasn’t nearly as taxing -- it was over in one hour. At 21, some 15 years younger than Shuai, Gauff scored a break in the sixth game of the opening set and was never seriously threatened.

Through two matches, Gauff has dropped only six games. She won 60 of 100 points against Shuai.

Into her second consecutive quarterfinal in Wuhan, Gauff has now won all four matches against Shuai; over the past three years, no woman has won more times (19) in China.

“It was a little bit up and down,” Gauff acknowledged in her on-court interview. “But happy to be into the next round.”

Swiatek, 24, is looking for her 12th career WTA 1000 title. The 11th came this summer in Cincinnati, where she defeated Paolini in the final. Swiatek has won all six previous matches against Paolini, five of them in straight sets.

It’s customary for players to thank fans at the championship trophy ceremony, but after her opening win Swiatek felt compelled to express her appreciation to the crowd.

“I think it’s always nice to get support during the match,” Swiatek explained. “And in China, I feel it more than in other countries. So yeah, just happy to be here, and hopefully I’m going to be able to experience that as much as possible.”

And now, she’ll live to experience that support for at least another day.