36-year-old Zhang Shuai is fit, wise and wholly present

One of the esteemed veterans of the Hologic WTA Tour, 36-year-old Zhang Shuai feels strong, present and optimistic about the future. She's won two matches this week in Wuhan, including an upset of Emma Navarro, and will face Coco Gauff next.

Every time Zhang Shuai speaks, she drops incomparable wisdom and positivity.

A veteran of the Hologic WTA Tour, the 36-year-old is back on home soil in Wuhan this week, and she's enjoying every minute of it. With age and experience comes invaluable perspective, and Zhang is always willing to share hers.

Into the third round of the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open after upsetting 14th-seeded Emma Navarro and outlasting Sorana Cirstea in three sets, Zhang will next take on World No. 3 Coco Gauff.

Zhang and Gauff train together regularly, so she knows the American's game very well. But ahead of that match, Shuai dropped one of those signature pearls of wisdom: She's focused on her game, and staying within herself. It doesn't matter who's on the other side of the net.

"Tomorrow's match belongs to tomorrow's Zhang Shuai," the World No. 142 said, a glimpse into her ever-present state of mind. "Whatever comes, I'll face it with all my strength and wisdom, and use everything I have to overcome the challenges. ...For me, every match is just a match -- it doesn't matter who the opponent is. My focus is to do what I should do and be myself."

Zhang, who's ranked 14th in the world in doubles, added that even though history suggests she's on the very back nine of her career, she has plenty more left in the tank. Perhaps, believe it or not, more than she's ever had before.

"I truly believe this is the best version of Zhang Shuai so far -- but the better Zhang Shuai hasn't arrived yet," the two-time Grand Slam singles quarterfinalist said. "I always tell Zhu Lin, 'Our best is yet to come.' So there's no rush. Even though we're 30-plus, 35-plus, that's OK. Life is long, and in many ways we're just getting started."

Zhang, who has also won two doubles majors, isn't just talking about her mindset. She also believes she's fitter than she was a decade ago, which is hard to dispute after seeing her gut out two hard-fought three setters this week (one of which was over a Top 15 player).

"My fitness today is even stronger than it was eight or ten years ago," she said. "Not many people can play almost a full season and still compete in this heat with such determination. I have a lot of faith in myself because all my training and accumulation over time are paying off. So I’m not surprised by these results. Anyone who knows me knows how much effort I’ve put in. I believe effort brings reward. We just need to keep planting the seeds, and good things will come."

With her two wins this week, Zhang improved to 27-11 in singles on the year, to go with a 38-20 doubles record (with a title in Washington, D.C., alongside partner Taylor Townsend).

This will be Zhang's fourth career meeting against Gauff. The two-time Grand Slam champion won their three prior meetings, the most recent of which was a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win at the United Cup in Australia at the start of the year.