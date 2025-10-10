Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Wuhan?

We've narrowed down the five best shots of the week from the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open. Check them out and make sure to vote for your favorite.

We're back with the hottest shots of the week, and this time we're coming to you from the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open, where it's down to the final four in the last WTA 1000 tournament of 2025.

We meticulously combed through every match in Wuhan this week, and narrowed it down to these five shots.

Which shot do you think is the best? Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Hailey Baptiste's Twisting Pass

After showing some serious skills at the net, Baptiste was forced to retreat to track down a beautiful one-handed backhand lob from Ashlyn Krueger. Baptiste casually covered it and delivered a ridiculous winning pass on the run -- as she was turning around! -- that zipped past Krueger's flailing racquet.

Baptiste went on to win the match in three sets.

Hot shot: Hailey Baptiste's spectacular twisting pass in Wuhan

Katerina Siniakova's Flicked Forehand Pass

How's that for defense and court coverage?

At 4-all in the first set against 15th seed Diana Shnaider, the top-ranked doubles player in the world showed that she can play with anyone from the baseline, sprinting from side to side to stay in the point before winning it with a devastating forehand pass.

"How has she won that point?" the commentator said.

We have no answers. But we do know that it's as pretty as it gets.

Siniakova ended up upsetting Shnaider in straight sets, and followed it up with wins over Maya Joint and Iva Jovic. She pushed Jessica Pegula to three sets in the quarterfinals before ultimately losing 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.

'How has she won that point?!' Katerina Siniakova's magic pass in Wuhan

Jessica Pegula's Redirection + Forehand Winner

Speaking of Pegula, she's had to gut out three consecutive three-set wins to book a spot in the semifinals. She's also had to play remarkable defense, which was on full display in this point.

Trailing 2-1 in the deciding third set against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round, Pegula was pummeled with haymakers. But her strong defense kept her in the point, and she redirected the momentum with a crosscourt forehand that put Alexandrova out of position. The World No. 11 returned it, but in doing so left the entire ad court open. Pegula delivered a forehand into the open court for the winner.

A masterclass in how to turn defense into offense.

Pegula ended up winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Hot shot: Jessica Pegula turns defense into offense in Wuhan

Clara Tauson's Pinpoint Backhand Down the Line

Leading Jasmine Paolini 5-3 in the first set, Tauson ran down the Italian's backhand and flicked a forehand crosscourt. Paolini dumped it back in, and the Dane answered with a pinpoint backhand pass down the line, leaving Paolini motionless right in front of the service line.

Tauson took that set, dropped the second one and then withdrew from the decider, trailing 3-1, with a right thigh injury.

Hot shot: Clara Tauson shows off defensive touch, threads the pass in Wuhan

Laura Siegemund's Crafty Exchange + Crosscourt Backhand

Early in first set against Coco Gauff, Laura Siegemund exemplified what has made her a mainstay on the Hologic WTA Tour for nearly two decades.

Anticipation, craft, touch: The 37-year-old showed off all of those traits in this point, which she won with a perfectly-executed crosscourt backhand past the American, who was left vulnerable at the net. (Huge kudos to Gauff for her masterful one-handed volley on the shot before.)

The German had an impressive week in Wuhan, winning three matches to reach the quarterfinals before losing to the World No. 3 6-3, 6-0.