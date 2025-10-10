Zheng's 23rd birthday celebration hit all the right notes

Zheng Qinwen celebrated her 23rd birthday in style, surrounded by family, friends, and gifts from fans and sponsors. The karaoke enthusiast shared the highlights on social media, showcasing a colorful array of flowers, balloons, and creative presents.

Zheng Qinwen's 2025 season hasn't always been a smash hit. The Olympic champion missed three months this summer after undergoing elbow surgery -- her first major injury -- and her return to the Hologic WTA Tour was cut short when she retired in the third round of the China Open in her comeback tournament.

But just over a week later, the first days of Zheng being 23 years old were hitting all the right notes. To celebrate her "magic number" birthday on Oct. 8, Zheng did all of her favorite things -- from spending time with family and friends at home to having a night out at a karaoke lounge.

(She's a famous karaoke enthusiast -- and even once celebrated winning a title by grabbing the microphone.)

Zheng revealed on social media that she also received dozens of flowers and creative gifts from fans and sponsors, and showed off the some of the highlights in a carousel post on Instagram. Blooming bouquets from partners including Lancôme and Vivo could be seen amongst her presents, which were positioned in front of a freestanding butterfly backdrop and balloons -- so many balloons.

Artistically drawn portraits of Zheng, adorned with her nickname "Queenwen," completed the haul.

"Never seen anything like this before," the world No. 9 wrote.

The haul even caught the eye of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, one of the nearly 50,000 fans who dropped a like on one of Zheng's two recap posts.